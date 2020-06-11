One of the most frequent and valuable questions we get at our store is whether a customer’s shoes are ready for replacement. Are my shoes worn out?
First guideline: YOUR body barometer trumps all other assessment factors. We have many customers tell us: “My body is telling me my shoes are worn out.” 100% valid. Pay attention to this message.
Assessing footwear: We can examine many details in footwear to assess whether worn out, but the following four components nearly always provide a complete and accurate picture of your shoes’ health.
- Midsole: Not the part that touches the ground. Not the part that touches your foot. In between. It ages by softening up. If you are not experienced or have a fresher pair to compare to, have a footwear professional assess. We have experience and even specific tools to check.
- Heel Counters: Supportive area that wraps your heel bone. Ages by softening or tilting.
- Upper: The part that wraps your foot. Stitches breaking, holes, material wearing out, falling off side of shoe?
- Outsole: The part that touches the ground. Enough worn off to tilt the shoe, or have worn through the outsole into the midsole?
How long should shoes last? 600 miles… +/- 200 miles. That is a HUGE range! But valid. A 105 lb. female ground pounder (i.e. not a dainty, highly coordinated gait) who is running in her shoes will soften them up much quicker than a 240 lb. highly coordinated, light on his feet walking linebacker. Really. The female runner may only get 400 miles. The linebacker, maybe 800. Mileage is a much more valid longevity indicator than time.
As always, bring to your footwear professional and ask questions!
Gary Richter is a manager of the locally owned New Balance store in Maple Tree Place, Williston. Gary has a B.Sc. in Kinesiology. He can be reached at grichter@nbwilliston.com. His colleague Sara LaBarre is a board certified pedorthist, practicing locally for 12 years. Between the two, they have 55 years of experience at all levels of the industry.