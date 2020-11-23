ESSEX -- Essex Rotary has selected the final-two of its 10 Essential Worker Superstars with Sherry Fischer and Trevor Tessier being the last pair to be honored.
Two Essential Worker Superstars were selected for each of five weeks from a pool of nominees -- winners representing the medical field, education, food industry, service, and public safety. They needed to be an “essential worker” and either reside or work in Essex, Jericho, Westford, or Underhill, and they had to exemplify Rotary International’s motto of “Service above self” by demonstrating exemplary humanitarian service, in any form at any level, with an emphasis on personal service and helping citizens in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each honoree had their name displayed on a banner hung in front of the village offices at the Five Corners Intersection in addition to receiving $100 worth of gift cards to local businesses.
“Thank you to all who nominated superstars,” read a statement from Essex Rotary. “It's clear that there are so many wonderful people who truly live the 'Service above self' motto which makes our community such an amazing place to live and work in!”
Fischer is a nurse at Birchwood Manor Nursing home. During the recent outbreak of cases at the facility, she continued to care for her patients every day with compassion and expertise. She made sure to prioritize the safety and health of her patients and her family by choosing to isolate herself during this high-risk time. Additionally, to contribute to the community and put a smile on people's faces -- underneath their masks -- Fischer sewed masks and gave them away.
Tessier is a firefighter and EMT with the Essex Town Fire Department. As a first responder, he put service to the community first to help people in their most vulnerable times. In addition to his full time job, Tessier answered the most medical first response calls of any member this year. He consistently practices all COVID precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible, even during an emergency situation. Tessier is always professional when serving his community -- both with his coworkers and members of the public.
