There are a bunch of faces -- hundreds, in fact -- that are not practicing social distancing downtown during the day. But it’s okay--and actually welcomed by local officials.
For the next couple of weeks, the lawn in front of Lincoln Hall and the Senior Center -- located at 2 Lincoln Street -- will have lawn sign-style prints of 269 Essex High School seniors who submitted photos for the yearbook. The effort was made possible by the organization of local parents and the monetary donations of those from around the community.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to honor [EHS seniors] in a way that’s a community-wide thing,” said Kara Janaro during a May 12 Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees meeting. “Five Corners is kind of the epicenter of Essex; I can’t think of a better place to do this.”
Board members were quick to grant the go-ahead and give their approval of the initiative which recognizes the senior class in lieu of a traditional graduation ceremony. The Essex Westford School District has said that it is planning on holding an event June 13 at the Champlain Valley Exposition -- with graduates and their families remaining in cars while their photos are shown on a large, projected screen -- but details have not yet been finalized.
“I think this is a fantastic idea,” said Trustees President Andrew Brown. “This is a great way to recognize those who are graduating in a way that is as public as we possibly can.”
“I think it’s a fabulous idea,” said fellow board member George Tyler. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic; it’s really creative, and I’m glad to see you doing this.”
A GoFundMe page was set up on the behalf of Janaro with a goal of raising $9,500 in order to purchase all of the posters. After being started on April 26, the campaign met its goal by May 15 and then went on to garner an additional $750.
“This is a more-than-challenging time,” said Stephanie Meunier, a parent of a 2020 Essex High graduate, during the May 12 meeting. “I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the town and the community. We really tried to figure out how to recognize these young people as they go off into the world.”
“No problem,” Brown responded. “I have to admit, though: there’s not really much to thank us for. We really appreciate the work that you and other parents are doing.”
The lawn signs are planned to be placed outside each morning and then brought into Lincoln Hall in the evening to prevent theft and vandalism.
“It is a beautiful sight,” Brown said during Monday night’s annual meeting for the village--which was done virtually and was more informational since the municipality went to Australian ballot-style voting this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.