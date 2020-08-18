WASHINGTON, D.C. — In July, more than 13,000 employees of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), including 1,700 Vermonters, received a reprieve from a planned furlough when Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Sen. John Tester, D-Mont. discovered the agency had ample funds to pay staff through the end of the fiscal year in September.
The agency did delay the planned furloughs, but only until the end of August.
On Tuesday, Leahy again attempted to convince USCIS to delay the furloughs through the end of September.
The federal government begins a new fiscal year on Oct. 1, and on Oct. 2 USCIS will begin charging an average of 20 percent more to people seeking to become citizens or permanent residents or to come to this country for work or education.
In his letter, Leahy argued that in addition to the hardship a layoff will cause the workers and their families, at a time when millions are already out of work because of the pandemic, shutting down the legal immigration system by laying off 70 percent of USCIS’s workforce will have economic repercussions
“Without a functioning legal immigration system, our economy is likely to be impacted as critical future employees or employers will be unable to complete their immigration process,” Leahy wrote. “Additionally, some families have waited nearly 24 years to lawfully immigrate to the United States. The decision to shut down the legal immigration system by furloughing these employees will harm our economy, have adverse impacts on trade, encourage unlawful immigration, and is patently unfair to our federal workforce and to individuals who have waited so long to be reunited with their families.”
While USCIS was initially projecting a shortfall of $571 million, it is now projected to end the current fiscal year with a $230 million surplus. That’s more than enough to pay all staff through the end of the year and still end the current fiscal year with money left over, according to Leahy.
“USCIS could pay all of its staff through the end of the fiscal year, avoid furloughs entirely, and still end the fiscal year with a sizeable carryover balance,” he wrote.
The Vermont Service Center, located in St. Albans and Essex, is one of five service centers around the country which process visa and citizenship applications.
Among the requests handled at the Vermont Service Center are people seeking asylum in the U.S. under the Violence Against Women Act, as well as other refugee programs.
Read Sen. Leahy’s letter to USCIS below: