The Town of Essex Selectboard called a special meeting last Tuesday to discuss ways it could immediately help the community with monetary donations.
The board eventually decided to allocate $2,000 to both Aunt Dot’s Place and the Essex Jericho Underhill (EJU) Food Shelf as well as $10,000 to the Heart and Soul of Essex non-profit organization.
“The selectboard really welcomes the opportunity to assist even more with our residents who are in dire need,” said Chair Elaine Haney. “So many people are stepping up in so many ways, including the staff and the residents, that we felt we had the resources to help, too. And we're really fortunate to have a fund balance, because this kind of situation is exactly what a fund balance is for. And we are so glad that we're able to help in this way--because other towns can't.”
Haney says that the town has a tradition of assigning one percent of its annual budget towards human services grants going back to the 80’s--that funding to be distributed after an application and review process late each fiscal year. While the committee which oversees the grants is trying to expedite awarding funds this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the selectboard wanted to be proactive and assist organizations aimed at feeding families even sooner.
“I want to make sure that we are able to address the food insecurity in the town,” Haney said in the onset of Tuesday’s meeting, “and I want to do so without violating the established criteria we already have for human services grants by requiring the applicants to file within a certain deadline and to be a 501(c)(3) organization.”
That last detail prevented an additional food shelf from receiving a donation from the selectboard. Haney’s initial recommendation included the Heavenly Food Pantry which is operated by the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction. Selectboard member Andy Watts, who is on the human services grants committee, said that the pantry has applied for the grants before and have always been denied because it is not a 501(c)(3); he also said the committee has encouraged Heavenly to seek 501(c)(3) status, but it has chosen not to.
A passionate debate ensued among the selectboard regarding whether it should, and was even able to, disregard its stipulations during this unconventional time of crisis. Haney also noted that the Heavenly Food Pantry is the only of its kind within the village and might be the only one accessible to certain populations--such as seniors.
“I believe that Heavenly Pantry has been going for more than 20 years as a rock-solid piece of Essex,” said Annie Cooper, “and while I appreciate--value--every church or every person or everything that has a closet for such things, and it's beautiful, I think Heavenly Pantry stands alone in this regard--in this setting, in the capacity to serve and the continuity of service for such a length of time. I feel that this would be absolutely irresponsible of us to not do [it]--in this setting, at this one time during the worldwide pandemic. I don't think that anyone is looking to set a precedent for confusion or for something inappropriate, but for the love of cucumbers, I’m feeding my community.”
Personal beliefs made certain board members want to sway towards granting the money, but they ultimately decided to preserve the separation of church and state.
“The idea of the government giving money to a church organization is an extremely difficult one, even as a practicing Catholic who is very faithful,” said Patrick Murray. “Religion is strong, but that's a line that I’m very, very hesitant to cross as well. When, and if, we decide to do this, we're going to also have to start answering harder questions--which is that someone who has a particular faith that is different from that of the Heavily Pantry is going to say, ‘Why are my tax dollars that I'm paying you, to the town of Essex, going to a church?’ And that's not a bell we can unring.”
“I'm really torn on this one,” said board member Vince Franco who admitted to running a personal fundraiser for Heavenly Food Pantry. “It's a hard line to cross. So, I'm personally just going to keep doing what I do as a private citizen and try to do the best that I can for them. But I'm not going to be able to support giving taxpayer dollars to a church--unfortunately, as much as I want to.”
As of Sunday night, Franco’s personal fundraiser for Heavenly surpassed its goal of $2,000 and was closed with a total amount of $2,070.
Watts, who is also on the board of the EJU Food Shelf, clarified that EJU is a 501(c)(3) organization and is not a religious affiliation--but rather that it is an independent organization that is allowed to operate out of church buildings.
It would be verbally agreed upon by a majority of the selectboard that the Heavenly Food Pantry should not be considered, and a unanimous vote to award $2,000 to the other two food shelves ensued.
Conversation then turned to a request made by Heart and Soul of Essex--not to be confused as the Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ restaurant--which had sought out $10,000 to aid its emergency fund set up to help those who were struggling to make ends meet.
“These stories have been gut-wrenching tales from people who are just terrified,” said Liz Subin, clerk for the organization, talking about what she’s heard from those who have reached out to Heart and Soul. “They're scared of losing their income. They're scared of getting sick or getting other people sick. They are frustrated to the point of tears--just trying to get through to unemployment or just trying to get through to a human to hear them.”
The organization was contacted by community members in distress and jumped into action right away in order to get money in people’s hands.
“Our original goal when we started the campaign on April 10 was to raise $10,000 in 48 hours in order to provide emergency assistance to 20 families,” stated the GoFundMe page through which donations are being accepted. “With the help of our generous community, we met the goal within several days. We are hearing from more families each day who are in need of emergency assistance. This is why we have raised our fundraising goal. Our hope is to be able to support all the families who reach out for help between now and April 30. Thank you so much for your support.”
Subin says the grants are $500 each and going to families on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eligibility to receive funding is contingent on the response to three questions upon calling to request it: Has the person suffered a loss of income because of COVID-19, is the person caring for someone who has COVID-19, or has the person themself been diagnosed with COVID-19. She also stated that the money is mostly being used to pay rent, bills, or for groceries.
The GoFundMe campaign is officially called ‘Emergency Cash for Essex/Westford Families.’ Subin stated that it’s not in any relation to the Essex Westford School District--and acknowledged that the school district is doing as much as it can to help the community. However, the Heart and Soul effort is outside of its purview and is an undertaking unto its own.
Murray questioned whether or not Essex taxpayers’ dollars should be going to those outside of the town’s borders, but Subin quickly clarified that any donation from the Town of Essex would be solely distributed to its residents.
As of Sunday night, the fundraiser had taken in $13,925 (excluding the $10,000 from the selectboard). Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sm6mn?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet
“Anyone listening or watching: thank you so much for the incredible generosity of these communities,” said Subin. “It's been unbelievable. Our goal is to continue to raise as much as we can through the end of the month--to serve as many families as possible during this time. It's been truly a gift to be able to be on the phone; when somebody hears a human and says, ‘You're going to help me today.’ It's been an unbelievable thing to be able to do for our community.”