Selectboard revisits food pantry emergency funding, includes Heavenly to recipient list

After previously deciding not to allocate funds to the only community food pantry located within the Village of Essex Junction, the Town of Essex Selectboard has changed its mind and will also support the Heavenly Food Pantry.
During a special meeting on April 14, the board discussed donating money to three food shelves in the area: Aunt Dot’s Place, the Essex Jericho Underhill (EJU) Food Shelf, and the Heavenly Food Pantry. While the selectboard approved giving $2,000 to both Aunt Dot’s and EJU, board members were hesitant, and unsure if they were even able, to provide Heavenly -- which maintains a strong affiliation with the First Congregational Church where it’s located -- taxpayers’ money.
After lengthy discussion during its meeting Tuesday night, however, the selectboard came up with a way to give another $2,000 to the Heavenly Food Pantry--appeasing concerns of its members.
Initial worries that prevented the food shelf from receiving funding April 14 included the issue of it not having a 501(c)(3) non-profit status. While EJU operates out of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Jericho, it was clarified by selectboard member Andy Watts -- a self-disclosed adjunct board member of the food shelf -- that there is no further religious affiliation other than being able to utilize space within the building.
Chair Elaine Haney stated Tuesday, “I was uncomfortable with our last discussion when we awarded donations to two of the three food shelves in Essex, and the basis for not awarding to the third one was a little shaky for me.”
“I’m asking a question about giving funds to a food shelf; I’m not asking questions about giving funds to a church,” she said later in the meeting.
Haney went on to say that she followed up with Unified Manager Evan Teich and asked him to seek clarity from the town’s attorney and get more details as to whether or not the municipality could provide donations to a faith-based organization.
According to a memo issued by Deputy Manager Greg Duggan, the attorney replied by saying, “As a general rule public funds cannot be used to support activities that are ‘inherently religious.’ This means public funds cannot be used to support religious worship, instruction or proselytization. Public funds can be used, however, for non-religious social services that a given religious organization may provide. Guidance suggests that these social services should be separate from inherently religious activities both in time and location. Also, the religious organization should be prohibited from discriminating against who can and cannot participate in the social service as a condition of receiving the public funds.”
In the onset of the agenda item, and after hearing the attorney’s comment, certain selectboard members said they were unwilling to waiver from their previously-stated stance of being reluctant to provide funds to Heavenly. Those feelings would change, however, after new ideas were introduced following the advocacy of church and food pantry personnel.
Joining the meeting Tuesday night were Rev. Mark Mendes, senior pastor of First Congregational, Dan Petherbridge, assistant treasurer for the church, and Val Gabert, coordinator and longtime volunteer of the food shelf.
After hearing from them, Vince Franco was the first member of the selectboard to state that he had changed his mind, saying, “I think that these folks have demonstrated that this money is not going to go to religious-based activities; it’s going to go to a common good. It’s not going to go to prayer groups, or buying Bibles, or whatever; it’s going to go to helping our community.”
Franco added that there should be full accountability as to where the funds will go. Gabert suggested that the selectboard purchase a gift certificate to a grocery store to ensure the funds would go towards food and other essentials, such as toilet paper.
Watts, who had restated a reluctance to change his stance on donating the money, then suggested the board do something similar to what it had done in the past for the EJU Food Shelf and send the funds directly to the Vermont Food Bank--in the name of the Heavenly Food Pantry. He said that the money would then have to go towards the food bank’s supplying of the food shelf or Heavenly’s dues to the food bank.
The selectboard enthusiastically accepted Watts’ proposal and voted to approve a donation for the Vermont Food Bank to an account in the name of the Heavenly Food Pantry.