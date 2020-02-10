The Town of Essex Selectboard has scheduled a pair of public outreach initiatives to better inform the community about topics to be decided upon throughout the year.
On Feb. 15, along with the Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees, the selectboard will be at the Essex Middle School cafeteria to discuss the early details of the drafted merger plan. From 1-3 p.m., there will be an introduction and overview of the proposal, small-group conversations, and a larger group discussion. Light refreshments and supervised, child-friendly activities will be provided; those looking to have childcare are asked to email ajanda@essex.org beforehand.
Additionally, the selectboard will be attending a number of high school events through February to present materials and talk with people about issues relating to the upcoming town meeting: the proposed budget, the voter-backed charter change petition, and the menu for the community dinner to take place before the meeting.
Specifics for upcoming outreach events at Essex High School are:
- Feb. 11 -- Girls’ basketball (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 12 -- Girls’ hockey (6:15 p.m.)
- Feb. 15 -- Girls’ (3 p.m.) and boys’ (5 p.m.) hockey
- Feb. 15 -- Essex Has Talent (7 p.m. in the auditorium)
- Feb. 19 -- Boys’ hockey (6:15 p.m.)
- Feb. 21 -- Boys’ basketball (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 22 -- Girls’ (4:30 p.m.) and boys’ (6:30 p.m.) hockey
- Feb. 24 -- Girls’ basketball (7:30 p.m.)
- Feb. 26 -- Girls’ hockey (6:15 p.m.)