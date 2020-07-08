The Town of Essex Selectboard made a couple changes to the collection of its property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year during a meeting Monday night.
The board opted not to adjust the due dates -- set for Sept. and March 15 -- so as not to confuse residents and help the town and school district maintain its cash flow throughout the year.
However, it did decide to implement a two-week grace period for the one-time penalty that would have otherwise been immediately assessed if taxes are not paid by the due date. The penalty had been eight percent of the bill in previous years, but the selectboard also voted to bring that down to three percent for Fiscal Year ‘21 (FY21).
Lengthy discussion on the topic also included whether or not the town should reduce the interest rate applied to principal balances that are not paid on time. Interest is charged at one percent per month on outstanding balances starting 30 days after the due date.
A memo prepared for the board by Finance Director Sarah Macy included a table breakdown and the ramifications of the interest rate being cut to 0.75, 0.5, and 0.25 percent over the last five years. A reduction of 0.5 percent in FY20 would have shrunk the town’s revenue by about $21,000.
Both the penalty and interest rates are a sizable source of revenue for the town and are counted upon when creating the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Essex’s FY21 budget includes an estimated $90,000 in penalties and $80,000 in interest charges. Macy explained that the town’s current delinquency rate is 2.5 percent of all property taxes.
Using the actual FY20 figures, charging the eight percent penalty on 2.5 percent of delinquencies would have brought in $120,105 for the town. Instead, the three percent penalty will bring in just $28,150 if the figures are to stay the same.
However, Vice Chair Patrick Murray pointed out that the interest rates might end up recouping some of that loss in the coronavirus-driven age of uncertainty.
“My concern with us deciding interest here is that: it's not so much about whether or not we think people are going to be late, but it's whether or not they're going to be able to make these payments at all,” said Murray. “We may be in a situation where we may have so many people, compared to usual, with needing to take late payments and getting assessed these interests. For all we know, at least on the books, we may end up making more money than we would typically expect to see -- because we would have more people with late payments affected, or impacted, by the interest rates and the late fees.
“I guess where I'm struggling with this is that we literally have no data telling us where people are in regards to being able to pay their tax bill in September,” he continued. “I’m really struggling with how we could make any sort of changes to this with literally no information. I mean, we basically would just be shooting from the hip.”
In addition to extended delays on property owners submitting their payments creating more revenue through interest, the possibility of more taxpayers being assessed the penalty could also make up for the reduced rate. At the three percent penalty, eight percent of delinquencies would result in $90,079 of revenue while 15 percent would see the town bring in $168,897 through penalties alone.
Despite the uncertainty, Murray and the rest of the selectboard voted unanimously to enact the pair of changes for the next two property tax collections.