Each week, Seeing Vermont will take you to a different Vermont town, showcasing its scenery, buildings and people.
This week's location: Weston
Where it's located: Weston is found in Southern Vermont a little to the east of US Route 7. It sits right on the edge of Okemo State Forest and encompasses Holt Mountain. Part of Windsor County, Weston is about a 95-mile drive from Burlington. The town's website says that cellular and GPS connectivity are spotty, so it recommends that visitors bring a map or written/printed directions if heading there.
About the town: While it was originally part of Andover and called "West Town," Weston was set off and incorporated by the legislature on October 26, 1799 as travel between Weston and Andover wasn't easy -- being cut off by Markham and Terrible mountains.
An influx of mills and other industrial business saw Weston's population grow to 950 by 1859, but it has dropped since and was counted at 566 in the 2010 census. With a total geographic size of 35.2 square miles, that equates to just 16 people per square mile for the town that sits 1,581 feet above sea level.
Weston is home to the oldest professional theatre, the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, and the Vermont Country Store was founded there in 1946. Another populate site of note is the Weston Priory, a Vermont Benedictine Monastery offering sanctuary, retreats, music, and common prayer.
Find more at the town's official government site and its commercial site for visitors.
Here are a handful of photos of Weston you might enjoy, courtesy of Josh Kessler who's a native Vermonter and currently the director of athletic communications at Saint Michael's College:
