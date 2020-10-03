ST. LOUIS -- A local man recently fulfilled a dream he’s had for the last few years and will be seen on televisions across the country Monday evening.
Amir Malik was chosen to be part of NBC’s 12th season of “American Ninja Warrior.” He signed a non-disclosure agreement barring him from talking about how he did as a rookie in the competition series before it airs, but that will come to an end -- at least in part, depending on how well he performed -- Monday night after his premiere episode is broadcasted at 9 p.m. eastern time.
Fans will find out Monday if Malik did well enough to be one of the 12 ninjas, from the pool of about 40 who were part of his introductory episode, to move onto further stages of the competition.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Malik said about being able to finally talk about the results. “It's just great to share it with everyone.”
Ninja is a sport which involves competitors going through strenuous obstacle courses, requiring an immense amount of strength, flexibility, balance, and athleticism. Its competition roots stem back to Japan when the segment Sasuke aired during the program “Kinniku Banzuke” in 1997. After the show was cancelled in 2002, “Sasuke” continued on as its own show.
America started to see ninja competition on TV in 2007 on the now-defunct G4 channel’s “American Ninja Challenge.” It was renamed “American Ninja Warrior” and began airing on NBC in December of 2009.
Malik, a 2018 graduate of Essex High, decided to try his body at ninja about six years ago when he wasn’t participating in high school athletics but was pressed by his mother to get involved in something physical. He started going through the course at the Vermont Ninja Warrior Training Center, a section of Regal Gymnastics in Essex.
Soon, Malik was hooked and eventually became a staff member three years ago, helping train other ninjas at Regal. He said the center is not only a second home to him, but he would actually live there if given the opportunity.
“I just started off doing it for fun,” said Malik, “and then it transitioned into my job and, really, my life.”
This past year, Malik finally made the move to submit an application video for the NBC competition after watching all the previous seasons and having the idea of doing so in the back of his head for some time. He was selected and was set to go perform in Washington, D.C. in early April, but the COVID-19 pandemic then struck the U.S.
Malik didn’t hear from producers after that and didn’t know if he’d be able to be part of the competition, until he received a phone call “out of the blue” during the summer asking if he’d like to go to St. Louis in late July and go up against a group of about 150 other ninjas.
“I was just so ecstatic and honored to be picked for that small group,” said Malik. “It’s definitely going to be an interesting season. Keep your eyes peeled.”