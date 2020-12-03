Ms. Coviello and Ms. Lee's fifth-grade classes at Thomas Fleming School recently had an opportunity to Zoom with Representative-elect Karen Dolan.
Dolan was elected to represent Essex Junction at the State House, and she has a fifth-grade daughter, Chloe, who attends Fleming.
Both classes have been learning about government in social studies. Recently, students learned about the legislative branch and have been busy writing bills. They will simulate Congress to see how many bills will pass during a culminating activity.
To tie this in at the local level, students had an opportunity to talk with Dolan and learned how she campaigned and why she wanted to be a state representative. She shared that she wants to give back to the community and make the world a better place and that she is in training to learn about the work ahead of her.
Students asked questions and shared bills they wrote. One student shared a bill that required less plastic packaging on toys. Another student shared a bill about having vegan and vegetarian lunch options at school. Dolan asked those students follow-up questions and gave advice on how to move each of their bills forward.
