At an ideal time, with the start of the academic year right around the corner, the Essex Westford School District (EWSD) recently received a kind donation of student supplies from a credit union based out of New York.
SeaComm Federal Credit Union provided the district with 60 backpacks which were filled with notebooks, paper, binders, folders, writing utensils, and other school supplies.
"We were excited when SeaComm reached out to us and offered the 60 backpacks filled with school supplies!” said EWSD Superintendent Beth Cobb. “This came at the perfect time, as we can distribute them when kids come back to school on Sept. 8."
The district said the backpacks will be divided up between Thomas Fleming, Founders Memorial, Westford, Albert D. Lawton, and Essex Middle as it thinks the supplies are best suited for students in those schools. Each school will be allowed to decide how the packs are distributed.
SeaComm, based out of Massena, N.Y., has seven branches, all being in New York except for its South Burlington location. However, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Tammy J. Harrigan says that its board of directors has approved moving forward with another Vermont location to be situated in Essex.
The credit union reached out to EWSD to include the district as part of its Pay-It-Forward Program which was implemented in 2017 in order to give SeaComm a chance to give back to the communities that it serves -- both in Northern New York and Vermont.
“SeaComm continues to believe in the investment of its community youth and recognized the need for supplies, especially this year,” said Harrigan. “It was felt that a greater impact would be made through the EWSD as a whole. Our ongoing goal for this program is to help where needed and spread kindness, with the hopes that it will encourage others to do the same.”