Meet Scoot, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
He's a goofy, laid-back kind of guy who can really work those puppy dog eyes. He can often be found hanging out with our shelter staff during lunch hour and we can attest, it's pretty impossible to resist giving him a treat or two. Scoot prefers the company of people over other pets, but he's got plenty of love to give. He walks nicely on a leash and isn't bothered by lots of activity going on nearby, he's content just to stick by your side. Scoot already knows "sit" and is eager to learn more tricks, especially if it earns him a tasty snack - peanut butter is his favorite! So if you're looking for a canine sidekick who's up for whatever, make an appointment to meet Scoot at hsccvt.org/Dogs!
Sex: Neutered male
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 4 years old
Reason Here: Scoot was brought to HSCC because he was not doing well with the other animals in his home.
Arrival Date: 12/2/2020
Size/Weight: 57 lbs.
Scoot and....
Dogs & Cats: No thank you! He would prefer to be the only pet in his new home.
Children: He has lived with children and done well with them.
