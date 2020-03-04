Sanders rallies in Essex Junction

Was the next president of the United States in Essex Junction on Tuesday?
The thousands who packed the Robert E. Miller Expo Centre March 3 certainly seemed to think so as they turned out to rally around Bernie Sanders .
After campaigning hard throughout the country, the Vermont senator returned to the Green Mountain State--39 years to the day after his first mayoral win in Burlington.
Sanders supporters started filing into the Champlain Valley Exposition as early as 5:30 p.m.--waiting almost five hours before the Democratic candidate took the stage. License plates throughout the parking lot indicated that those supporters hailed not only from Vermont--but from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and even Quebec.
Attendees did not wait in silence, however, as they spent the time listening to various speakers and musical stylings. Included in those who took to the podium were Burlington city councilor Ali Dieng, Vermont attorney general T.J. Donovan, and Vermont lieutenant governor David Zuckerman--who used the opportunity to plug his run for state governor.
Between speakers, the audience was treated to the performance of The Mallett Brothers Band which was joined on stage by Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman of the Vermont-based group Phish--as well as Gordon’s daughter, Tessa, for a couple songs.
When no one was at the microphone, supporters stared at the big screen to see Super Tuesday results being reported by CNN. The building would immediately erupt with applause upon seeing projections that Sanders had won Texas, Arkansas, and Maine; those same supporters probably felt less gleeful upon learning later, or even on Wednesday, that Joe Bidden had actually taken those states.
Sanders did, however, win Vermont--by a convincing margin--as well as Colorado and Utah. At time of this publication, it also appears that Sanders will win a valuable California race.
Sanders’ wife, Jane O’Meara, was the last to speak before her husband took the stage. Sanders, surrounded by his family, addressed the crowd shortly after 10 p.m. and spoke about how he and his campaign were not only going to win the Democratic nomination--but “defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country.”
He went on to say how he plans to be an advocate for the working-class families, “healthcare for all as a human right,” and major reforms in education--as well as taking on the corporate establishment, the political establishment, and the greeds of Wall Street, the drug companies, and the insurance companies.
“What we need is a new politics that brings working-class people into our political movement,” he said. “We’re going to beat Trump because this will become a contrast in ideas.
“We have two major goals in front of us, and they are directly related,” Sanders continued. “First, we must beat a president who, apparently, has never read the Constitution of the United States--a president who thinks we should be an autocracy and not a democracy. But second of all, we need a movement, and are developing a movement of black, white, latino, native American, Asian American, gay, and straight, of people who are making it clear every day they will not tolerate the grotesque level of income and wealth inequality we are experiencing. “