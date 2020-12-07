Meet Sam, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
Have you been searching for a sweet senior companion to add a little something special to your home? Look no further than the amazing Sam! When he’s not lounging in an office or casually roaming around our lobby, Sam is all about cuddle time. It’s important for Sam to get his daily steps in, as he is in the process of gradually losing weight to help alleviate some of his health issues. One such issue is significant arthritis in his legs, so he will do best in a home without slippery floors or too many stairs. Sam promises to make up for the extra TLC he needs by giving lots of love! If Sam sounds like he could be a match for you, schedule a visit at hsccvt.org/Cats!
Sex: Neutered Male
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: ~12 years old
Reason Here: His owner could no longer care for him.
Arrival Date: 11/2/2020
Sam and...
Cats: Sam has lived with 2 other cats and did well.
Dogs: Sam has no history with dogs.
