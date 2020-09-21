Meet Ryder, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week
He's a playful, loving guy looking for a new best friend! Ryder is happy to hang out with you no matter what you're doing, whether that's going for a nice long hike, relaxing outside, or busily working in the office. He's eager to learn and already knows "Sit", "Lay Down", and "Roll Over" but would love for you to teach him even more tricks. He promises to be an A+ student if there are treats involved!
Ryder needs a home without other dogs around, but he's got plenty of love to give all by himself. He typically greets new people with a tail wag and gentle sniff, but shows off his goofy side once you spend a little time with him. If you're looking for a canine companion who can keep up on adventures but is also content to kick back and relax, make an appointment to meet Ryder!
Sex: Neutered male
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 4 years old
Reason Here: He was not doing well with other dogs in his previous home
Arrival Date: 9/8/2020
Size/Weight: 80 lbs.
Ryder and....
Dogs: He needs a home without other dogs.
Cats: He has no experience living with cats.
Children: He has lived with children.