Recent Essex High School (EHS) graduate Emma Chadwick has received a little extra help for her secondary education.
Chadwick was recently announced as one of three winners, from a pool of many applicants, for the Green Mountain Athletic Association Scholarship.
The $1,000 award is given in recognition of academic achievements, community and school involvement, and a love for the sport of running.
Chadwick says she’s been involved in running since she was in the third grade and that it “instilled a love for working hard, [and] for setting and achieving goals.”
The former Hornet was able to pursue her passion for running as a member of Essex High’s cross country and track teams, and she was also on its nordic skiing squad. She earned numerous academic honors and held leadership positions throughout her tenure at EHS.
Chadwick plans to apply the scholarship towards tuition at Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she intends to major in aerospace engineering.