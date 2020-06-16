Essex Unified Manager Evan Teich announced Tuesday the successor of Essex Police Department (EPD) Chief Rick Garey who is set to retire in mid-July.
EPD Captain Ron Hoague will head the department starting July 18, 2020.
Hoague has some previous experience in the position as he’s served as acting chief for both Essex and St. Albans in the past. In total, he has spent 29 years working in law enforcement with the last 10 seeing him taking command positions.
“Captain Hoague is a consummate professional with vast experience in the areas of policing including emergency management, commanding police tactical units as well as a primary instructor for the state drug recognition expert program,” said Teich. “After Chief Garey privately discussed his intention to retire, I sat down with Captain Hoague to discuss his candidacy and the future of the department. I came away from our meetings even more impressed with his vision and passion for Essex and for where he wanted to take the department.”
Hoague holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and management and completed his International Association of Chiefs of Police leadership course. He began his policing career in 1991 and started working for EPD two years later. Hoague spent nine years in Essex before moving to Florida where he spent time in the traffic division of a large sheriff’s department -- receiving numerous awards and recognition along the way.
Upon coming back to the Green Mountain State, Hoague went to and was second in command for the St. Albans Police Department. He worked there 10 years before coming back to Essex two years ago. Since returning, Captain Hoague has worked side-by-side with Chief Garey on several key issues including the updating of police policies and procedures, the recruitment and retention of officers and other personnel, managing the COVID-19 pandemic, negotiating a new union agreement, and emergency management and preparedness and training.
When offered the position, Teich says Captain Hoague responded, “I am humbled that I would have the chance to lead the department and excited to think that I can bring the department forward as one of the best police departments in the state.”
Teich echoed Hoague’s sentiment and trusts the decision to promote the captain.
“I am confident that Chief Hoague will perform his new duties at the highest levels and will have the confidence, respect, and support of the men and women of the department,” he said. “I share the desire for the Essex Police Department to be the best police department in the state.”