It’s been a long time since Essex has had major revisions to ordinances pertaining to motor vehicles, parking, and traffic within its boundaries, and it’s going to take a little longer than might have been anticipated.
The Town of Essex Selectboard and Village of Essex Junction Board of Trustees got together virtually Monday night to discuss and potentially act upon the work that’s been done to update the ordinances, but the issue ended up getting pushed back to later in the calendar.
Background
There are currently two sets of ordinances, one for each the town and the village, pertaining to motor vehicles, traffic, and parking. In a memo from Essex Police Department (EPD) Chief Ron Hoague sent to Unified Manager Evan Teich and dated Sept. 16, he says those ordinances have not seen updates in over 20 years.
Hoague’s memo also said that there are differences between the two sets, such as the amount for fines of certain violations, which can result in difficulty and confusion when it comes to enforcement and prosecution. EPD Lt. Robert Kissinger told the Reporter that the best example he could use to detail this confusion is the winter parking ban as the village’s ordinance orders a fine of $25 per violation while the town’s orders a fine of $5 for the first violation and then $15 for any subsequent violation during a calendar year.
Hoague, Kissinger, the two governing bodies, and town and village staff have since worked to get the two sets of ordinances aligned with each other, such as having the fine for a winter parking ban violation be $25 regardless of where it occurs. Additional changes made included clarifications or updates to where parking is prohibited, simplifying the list of which roads have speed limits of 25 mph and those which have limits above that, and adding language and procedures for non-payment of fines.
While updating the ordinances to mirror one another, there was also an attempt to add Warner Avenue and Brooks Avenue -- both in the village and near an entrance to Pearl Street Park -- to the list of roadways that are classified as “Residential Parking Only,” hoping to alleviate the potential safety hazard induced by having park visitors parking on and narrowing the street. There was also a section added saying that there is no winter parking to be permitted in village municipal lots between the hours of 12-6 a.m.
Monday’s agenda included a public hearing about the revisions and then potential action on the issue; the trustees could have voted to adopt the revisions -- which would have then gone into effect 60 days after so long as there was not a petition filed by village residents requesting that they vote on whether it would take effect -- while the selectboard could have approved the changes made and warned another public hearing that would have been required before the town’s ordinance changes could be adopted.
Monday Night
Discussion on the issue lasted for over an hour, at the end of which there was no adoption by the trustees or passage by the selectboard. It was instead decided that there needed to be additional changes made to the ordinance drafts and another public hearing would be warned -- likely for the Dec. 28 joint meeting.
Some of that discussion sought clarification and used varying forms of “confused.” Board members were unsure of which roads should have been included in each ordinance, as the town’s included some village roads but not all. That led to questions of whether changes to ordinances for village roadways needed sole approval of the trustees or if the selectboard needed to sign off on them as well.
“I just wanted to also say to everyone that: Don’t feel bad,” Hoague said to the elected officials while they waded through the confusion, “because this has been going on for a lot longer than any of you have been on the boards. And this is some of the things we were trying to address with the police department, because we have an officer out there at two o’clock in the morning who’s trying to determine, ‘Well, which ordinance is in effect?’”
Part of the public hearing also saw pushback about Warner and Brooks avenues becoming residential parking only -- which would allow each dwelling to obtain just two passes for on-street parking -- with one nearby resident saying it wouldn’t be fair to limit how many visitors they could have park in front of their house.
Selectman Andy Watts raised an additional concern about prohibiting people from utilizing the electric vehicle charging station located in the parking lot of the town offices at 81 Main Street overnight as that’s a prime window to use such an amenity and helps relieve stress to the electric grid.
Outcome
The boards, staff, and members of EPD concluded that they needed to further clean up and clarify certain sections of the revised ordinances and have a future joint meeting held for a public hearing on them before action could be taken. The consensus was that Warner and Brooks avenues would not be included as “Residential Parking Only” in that revised village draft as the trustees will instead look to further vet the issue and ask town departments to converse with residents on a broader scale to see what they would prefer to see happen.
After Teich addressed Watts’ concern about the electric vehicle charging station by saying the intention of the added section was to help make plowing of those village municipal lots easier, Kissinger said they can reword the section to only prohibit parking in them during the winter parking ban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.