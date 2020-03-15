Residents urged to partake in 2020 census

It’s that time of the decade: the US Census Bureau conducting its nationwide headcount.
However, the census is much more than just that, and Essex residents are being asked to participate in order for the town to reap the benefits of having accurate information about its population.
Town Planner Darren Schibler said there’s $675 billion of federal funding that is distributed annually based on how many people are in each area.
“The more people we have, the bigger slice of that pie we get,” he commented.
Schibler explained that there are three key reasons as to why the census is important: redistricting for voting and representation purposes, the allocation of federal funds, and that it helps communities plan for the changing dynamics and demographics of their area.
“We want to impress upon people that the census isn't just about congressional redistricting or federal programs,” he said. “It's also about helping your community understand itself and know who's a part of it--and making sure that everybody's counted.
“For instance, the housing needs assessment that the town and village worked on, within the last few years, relied very heavily on census data; the better quality that data is, and the more people we count--the better picture we get of what's going on in the community.”
According to the Essex Complete Count Committee (ECCC), Vermont receives over $2.5 billion each year in federal funds allocated based on census data. That money pays for many Vermont programs including housing and community development, education, public health, infrastructure and more.
The form displayed at 2020census.gov shows 12 short-answer questions that are being used for this turn of data gathering. Vermonters started to receive invitations to participate in the census in mid-March, and they should all receive such invitation by April 1. Responses can be submitted through the mail, over the phone, or online for the first time in Vermont history. Those who do not receive an invitation with the required census ID can visit https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html to find out how they can submit a response.
ECCC says that if households do not respond by May, they might be visited by a census taker in order to gather the information. If residents are not home, a door hanger might be left and the taker will continue to visit the household until there is a response.
Schibler and the bureau also want to warn people about potential scams that take place in conjunction with census taking--disguises being used to garner personal information. He says that scammers might threaten jail time or a fine if the questionnaire isn’t completed--but the bureau will never take these actions. Any person going to households is required to carry, and show upon request, a US Census identification. That ID includes a personal photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.
Any suspected fraud is asked to be reported by calling 844-330-2020.
The US Census website details that it, and its staff, will never ask for: social security numbers, bank account or credit card numbers, anything on behalf of a political party, and money or donations.
In addition, concerns about the time it takes to complete the questionnaire should be easily squashed.
“I think the benefits of participating, and getting yourself counted, really outweigh the potential risk,” Schibler said. “It takes 10 minutes or less, and you can do it online. You can still do it by paper and by mail--you can also have a census representative help you if you need that assistance. So there’s all kinds of programs out there to make it easy to get counted.”