Residents, businesses honor EHS seniors with downtown banner display

“All it was, was a bunch of phone calls with some great people… I wish life was this easy.”
Carney Daniels says that’s all it took for him to organize the production and display of a 5 by 26-foot vinyl banner in the busiest intersection in town--a banner which lists the names of all 323 2020 Essex High School (EHS) seniors.
Daniels, an Essex resident and proud father of four daughters, anticipated a couple weeks back that he wasn’t going to be able to experience the joy of watching his third child, Chloe, walk across the graduation stage in June.
He then quickly facilitated the creation of the banner and was able to hang it from the patio at McGillicuddy’s Five Corners this past Saturday--being able to recognize Chloe as well as her classmates so their parents, too, could proudly see their kid’s name displayed and celebrate their hard work throughout the years.
“I feel bad,” said Daniels. “My senior year in high school and college were the best, and they're going to remember this for the wrong reasons. So I thought, ‘I have to do something.’”
Daniels recounted how he had seen what other communities were doing for their seniors on social media sites--including printing photos to be displayed on light poles around towns or throughout their schools’ parking lots. However, he says that he realized those senior classes consisted of 40 to 50 kids and made similar tasks much-more feasible than for a class with over 300.
After coming up with the idea to list the name of each Essex senior on one large banner, he started making calls to close acquaintances. The first was to Geoff Poulin--a fellow Essex resident, whose daughter graduated from EHS last year, and co-owner of FASTSIGNS in Burlington.
After telling him the project was to have a banner made with 323 names, Poulin replied, “Carney, that’s a pretty big sign… where are you going to put it?”
Daniels says he hadn’t given his friend and owner of the McGillicuddy’s restaurants the heads up, but that’s where his vision was going.
“Dave Nelson doesn't know this, but I'm going to use his patio,” Daniels told Poulin.
Daniels says that Nelson was nothing but on board with the idea and was all in favor of using his infrastructure to help hang the banner--especially being a restaurant that employs a handful of Essex High students.
“I thought it was a great idea,” said Nelson. “I've provided the venue, and I stand behind it 100 percent. I have a son that goes to [EHS]; it's a great place, and I feel for all those kids. I told Carney he could have as much space as he needed out there. I thought it’d be a good tribute for the kids. I can't imagine having your senior year go that way; it’s really disappointing. I was happy to help out and support the community which has supported us so well in the four years that we've been here.”
Next for Daniels was finding a way to help pay for the banner. He says a potential donor was right in his face one night while waiting to get some food.
“I was at Railroad & Main waiting for pick up, and I could look and see exactly where I wanted to put this banner,” he said. “And all of a sudden, I said, ‘Okay, if I was John Handy and I'm sitting at my desk, I could see this sign. So I called him, and I said, ‘John, here's my sales pitch.’”
Handy, the vice president of The Essex Agency, located right next door to the Railroad & Main restaurant, loved the idea and was immediately willing to help out.
“It was just such a no-brainer,” said Handy. “I said, ‘Absolutely. I will write you a check; you just tell me what and when.”
The banner was just another way of The Essex Agency giving back to its community during the coronavirus pandemic--as it also donated money to help Railroad & Main provide free meals to those who need them.
“What we did with Railroad & Main sends chills down your spine,” said Handy. “It's just a thrill and exciting to be able to do so much good for the community. What we're doing here with the high school is just plain fun. It's a whole different level, but you can't help but go through the Five Corners and beam when you see the names. My partner David [Holton] and I just want to say congratulations to all the high school seniors.”
Additional calls included Daniels reaching out to an Essex High teacher to get the list of seniors, and he then followed up with the school’s administration to make sure the list was complete and accurate.
Once all that was done, Daniels went back to FASTSIGNS, and the company lived up to its name. He brought the finished product down to the intersection shortly after and hung it himself on May 2--tethering it between the awning and fence for all to see. Its current position will obstruct the view of any diners who are eventually able to enjoy the outdoor seating offered by McGillicuddy’s when it’s allowed to host them, but Nelson says that’s a pleasant problem to have down the road.
“We'll deal with that as it comes,” said Nelson. “People want it there. I haven't really thought of it; quite honestly, it's been such an ordeal… I can't even get my head around us actually having customers in the building quite yet. At least in the near future, we can honor these kids.”
Nelson noted that he’d be willing to adjust the banner’s location on the outside of his restaurant--or even bring it inside. However, he deferred to Daniels as to what the banner’s fate is and how long it will be displayed downtown. Daniels said that he would like it to remain displayed until, at least, the graduation date, and that he and Nelson will discuss its future at a later time.
Nelson said the feedback has been tremendous with the sidewalk wrapping around his eatery seeing a lot of traffic which includes families taking photos of their seniors pointing to their names on the banner.
Furthermore, Daniels and Maureen Whitney -- another senior’s parent -- have teamed up to help provide yard signs for EHS families to support their children. Orders can be made by emailing carneydaniels@yahoo.com or calling (570) 317-5761, and the deadline for them is May 16. Daniels will then be distributing them -- also made by FASTSIGNS -- at the high school the following Saturday.