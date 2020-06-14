ST. ALBANS CITY — Anticipated furloughs at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) could be as high as 75 percent, according to Government Executive, a news site focused on reporting on the federal government.
The Vermont Service Center, based in St. Albans and Essex, is one of four USCIS service centers around the country. USCIS employs more than 1,700 Vermonters.
Eric Katz, a reporter for Government Executive, wrote that multiple sources had informed him that approximately 15,000 USCIS employees across the country will be receiving reduction in force (RIF) notices starting next week.
The furloughs are intended to last 30 days and be extended in 30 day increments, but employees will be given RIF notices because of the length of the furloughs and because it results from a budget shortfall, Katz reported.
As of press time, the Messenger had not yet independently confirmed Katz's reporting, or ascertained how many USCIS employees and contractors locally will be impacted.
As the Messenger reported in May, USCIS is facing a significant budgetary shortfall. The agency's funding comes not from tax revenues but from the fees paid by those applying for visas to visit or work in the U.S., green cards and citizenship.
USCIS is facing a $1.2 billion revenue loss. The administration has previously stated that when the federal fiscal year ends on Sept. 30, revenue at the agency will be down 61 percent from last year.
The agency is expected to ask Congress for funding in the next coronavirus relief package to cover the shortfall and for permission to increase its fees by 10 percent. In May, David Carle, spokesperson for Sen. Patrick Leahy, told the Messenger that the Senate Appropriations Committee had not yet received a formal request from the administration for that assistance. There is no indication that has changed.
During one of his regular news conferences Friday, Gov. Phil Scott said he had reached out to Vermont's Congressional delegation and confirmed with Leahy's office that furloughs were possible.
The extent of those furloughs, as well as other details, were still unknown, Scott said Friday.
"We’re still working along those lines, trying to find out what the magnitude is," Scott said. "Nobody’s told us what that means - how many people it could entail - so until we have those details, it’s hard to know how to react."
To what extent the agency's budget woes are the result of COVID-19 is unclear. Prior to the epidemic, the agency implemented a hiring freeze.
Katz reported that last week USCIS posted a notice reminding employees that they are still bound by USCIS ethics rules even while furloughed. Those rules require that workers clear any outside work with the agency ahead of time and limit their ability to do any work, either paid or volunteer, connected to immigration.