While it’s not able to honor them like it has in years past, the American Red Cross of Northern New England is still taking the opportunity to highlight and thank the many efforts made by the nearly 1,500 volunteers from the area during National Volunteer Week.
“Red Cross volunteers keep our communities strong,” said Maria Devlin, CEO of the American Red Cross of Northern New England. “These true heroes give generously of their time and talent. They power our humanitarian mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies.”
In addition to supporting blood collections and providing emergency assistance to military families, the organization is extremely active in responding to home fires -- even during the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteers are providing relief services virtually -- connecting with families by phone or video calls. The Red Cross is helping to provide support including lodging, health services, emotional support, emergency financial assistance, and casework services.
Carol Conley started volunteering with the Red Cross shortly after moving to Essex Junction three years ago. She says she was at the Burlington office waiting for her husband, who’s been a longtime blood and platelet donor, and decided to ask to speak with someone about helping out. Not long after, the former school teacher would be fully entrenched in trainings and responding to large disasters across the nation -- such as Hurricane Florence, the 2018 Camp Fire in California, and flooding in Oklahoma.
“I think it's the smiles on people's faces,” Conley said about why she likes volunteering so much. “When you've opened a shelter, people arrive and would say, ‘I've only got the things that are in the bag under my arm; can you help me?’ And we welcome them in. We provide them with bedding and blankets and hot food. It's an amazing feeling. I'm not the type of person who looked forward to retiring and relaxing; I really looked forward to retiring and doing this sort of work.”
More locally, Conley says she has seen the spirit of volunteerism throughout her community even more as of late.
“We're all just really taking care of each other,” she said, “and the Junction is a magical place with magical neighbors. My McGregor Street neighbors here in the heart of the Junction have all volunteered to pick up groceries or do errands for each other, and it has created a wonderful sense of support during these COVID times. When [my husband and I] are walking, everybody that you walk by has their hands up waving, ‘How are you doing?’ People are all smiling, saying, ‘We'll get through this; hang tough.’ Essex Junction is a wonderful, warm community. We're so glad we live here.
The Red Cross, which is currently and constantly seeking additional support, saw volunteers in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire deliver help and hope to more than 1,700 people affected by home fires and other disasters in Northern New England last year. They also installed 6,499 free smoke alarms, taught disaster preparedness to 3,190 students, provided 3,157 services to military families, and supported the collection of more than 139,700 units of blood.
“There are many ways to volunteer for the Red Cross and many levels of engagement to suit the volunteer,” Conley said. “A person certainly does not need to be part of a large organization in order to volunteer.
“People should know that -- should they ever, unfortunately, experience a family fire, the Red Cross would be there, instantly,” she added.