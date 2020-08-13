The Reporter has a quick roundup of Tuesday's results and what voters can expect when they go to cast their ballots this fall.
Were there any surprises in the primary results?
No. In those races where incumbents faced a primary challenge, the incumbent won handily, including Rep. Peter Welch, Gov. Phil Scott and state auditor Doug Hoffer.
In the race for the Democratic nomination for governor, Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman bested former Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe by 10 points. Zuckerman, a longtime Progressive and Democratic senator from Chittenden County before serving two terms as the lieutenant governor, had the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Our Revolution, the national progressive group which grew out of Sanders' 2016 Presidential campaign.
In the race to replace Zuckerman, Tim Ashe, also a Democratic and Progressive senator from Chittenden County, lacked that endorsement. He lost to Molly Gray, an assistant attorney general who had never run for political office. Gray had the support of many of the Democratic Party's heavy hitters, including Welch, and former governors Madeleine Kunin and Peter Shumlin. She bested Ashe, the current leader of the Vermont Senate, by 10 points.
Gray will face Republican Scott Milne in November. Milne has never held elective office, but has run for governor and the U.S. Senate.
Who will be on Essex's House candidates ballot this fall?
Chittenden-8-1
Four candidates will compete for 8-1's two House seats. One incumbent Democrat will face off against one other Democrat and two Republicans.
Marybeth Redmond, the Democratic incumbent, is a going for her second term in Montpelier. She received her bachelor's from the University of Notre Dame and then worked different jobs in the media after obtaining her master's from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism.
Tanya Vyhovsky will also be on the ballot as a Democrat after making it out of a contested primary. After graduating from Essex High in 2003, she received her bachelor's degree from Northeastern University. She's now a social worker with a small practice in town.
Maryse B. Dunbar is a Republican who has worked as a nurse at UVM Medical Center, and in Atlanta for a brief time, after graduating from Jeanne Mance School of Nursing in Burlington. For the last 28 years, she has owned an electrology business in Essex.
Tom Nelson is also running as a Republican to represent Chittenden-8-1. In 2012, he lost a tight general election in a bid to represent the Chittenden-2 District. The retired Vermont State Police Captain, DHS Criminal Analyst, and District Security Officer for the US Marshals Service currently has his own safety and security consulting business in Vermont.
Chittenden-8-2
Four candidates will also compete for two seats in Chittenden-8-2. There are two Democrats on the ballot -- one being an incumbent -- and one Republican, while the fourth is running a write-in campaign.
Lori Houghton is the Democratic incumbent who is seeking her third term in the State House. In addition to being a full-time operations analyst with global research company LexisNexis, she co-owns Maplehurst Florist and Sam's Scoop Shop with her husband, Jon.
Karen Dolan, like Houghton, made her way to the November ballot by winning a contested Democratic primary. A lifelong Vermonter, she graduated from the University of Vermont and is now a restorative justice specialist at the Essex Community Justice Center.
Ed Daudelin is the only Republican running for a house seat in 8-2. Being born in Italy on a U.S. military base shortly-after WWII, he moved to Fort Ethan Allen when his father was re-assigned. He graduated from Essex Junction High before also enlisting in the Army.
Darrell Langworthy, another military veteran, is running a write-in campaign for a seat in the 8-2 district and has said he doesn't mind which party people list him under as he doesn't plan to operate in Montpelier solely inline with a specific party. He is the owner of the MARK BBQ and Heart n Soul by MARK BBQ restaurants in Essex Junction.
Chittenden-8-3
Three candidates are running for the lone seat in Chittenden-8-3, one being the incumbent, but none of them had to worry about the primary as there's one Democrat, one Republican, and one Independent.
Robert L. Bancroft, of Westford, is the Republican incumbent who is going for his fourth term as a State Representative. Originally from Vermont, he received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Vermont before earning his doctorate from Purdue University. He has additional experience as a business owner and member of the school board and selectboard.
Alyssa Black is a Democratic newcomer and longtime resident of Essex. She is a health care administrator who has worked at a local family practice for the last 24 years, and she strives to help Vermonters obtain affordable and accessible medical care.
Andy Watts is running for the 8-3 seat as an Independent. He is currently serving his third 3-year term on the Town of Essex Selectboard in conjunction with being an employee of GlobalFoundries where he's worked since 2015. Prior to that, he worked for IBM for 32 years after earning his bachelor's from Clarkson University and a doctorate from the University of Vermont.
What's the Senate race look like?
Though many newcomers attempted to claw their way into the general election through Tuesday's primary, all four incumbents were able to keep their names on the ballot.
Sen. Virginia "Ginny" Lyons, chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, took the majority will 11.33 percent of the vote.
Kesha Ram, a former Statehouse representative, also turned out a big showing with 10.79 percent of the vote.
In November, six seats will be up for grabs in Chittenden County. The six Democratic candidates who advanced Tuesday will join two Republicans on the November ballot.
* denotes incumbent
Phil Baruth (D), Burlington *
Thomas Chittenden (D), South Burlington
Virginia "Ginny" Lyons (D), Williston *
Christopher A. Pearson (D), Burlington *
Kesha Ram (D), Burlington
Michael Sirotkin (D), South Burlington *
Thomas Chastenay (R), Milton
Ericka Redic (R), Burlington
What do I have to do to vote in November?
General election ballots will be mailed to every registered voter.
To register, contact your local town clerk or online at the Secretary of State's website (sos.vermont.gov/elections/voters/registration).
There is no deadline to register, but those registering close to, or on, election day should do so through their town clerk, as an online registration may not be processed quickly enough to allow you to vote.
Registered voters can also call the clerk or visit the Secretary of State's My Voter page (mvp.vermont.gov).
Can I still go to the polls?
Yes. Polls will still be open. Voters can both return their mailed ballot in the accompanying sealed envelope or vote as they have in the past.
However, because of COVID-19, towns may be changing where polling stations are located to allow for more social distancing. Be sure to check with your town office or the Secretary of State's website for your polling location.