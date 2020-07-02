Community members are at it again in an attempt to celebrate national holidays and bring a sense of normalcy to their neighbors.
Just like he did for Memorial Day Weekend, Darrell Langworthy -- owner of the MARK BBQ and Heart n Soul by MARK BBQ restaurants -- has organized a parade consisting of fellow members of the public for the Fourth of July.
The procession is slated to begin at his restaurants on Park Street at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday and then wind around the village before returning to the starting location through the Five Corners. It will consist of Jeeps, classic cars, motorcycles, and more.
“We appreciate all the love and support we've been getting for this, and we can't wait to celebrate America's freedom with you all on Saturday,” said Langworthy in an announcement made on the MARK BBQ’s Facebook page. “So let freedom ring.”
The final vehicle in the parade will be a black truck which will be used to stop and pick up any items people wish to donate to the Aunt Dot’s Place food shelf.
Langworthy, who’s also a military veteran, emphasized in his video post that he wants people to practice social distancing and avoid gathering in large groups to watch the parade. Rather, he hopes those along the route will watch from their driveways and lawns while people who aren’t will hopefully be able to park and view it from a few locations that have ample space. The route, which is the same loop of about 8.5 miles that was taken on May 24, will go by the shopping plazas on Pearl Street as well as Maple Street Park.
Parade Route:
- Starting at MARK BBQ (34 Park St.) and heading southwest on Park St./VT Route 2A
- Right onto South St.
- Bear right onto West St.
- Right onto West St. Extension
- Right onto Pearl St./VT Route 15
- Left onto Warner Ave., continue (right) onto Edgewood Dr.
- Right onto Grandview Ave., continue onto Willeys Ct.
- Left onto Pearl St./VT Route 15
- Left onto Hillcrest Rd.
- Right onto Prospect St.
- Left onto Lincoln St./VT Route 2A
- Right onto North St.
- Left onto Central St.
- Right onto Educational Dr.
- Left onto Main St./VT Route 15
- Right onto Brickyard Rd.
- Left onto Countryside Dr.
- Left onto Beech St. (wrap around neighborhood)
- Left onto Corduroy Rd.
- Left onto Briar Ln., continue onto Woods End Dr.
- Left onto Rivendell Dr.
- Right onto Maple St./VT Route 117
- Right onto Mansfield Ave.
- Left onto Pleasant St.
- Left onto Main St./VT Route 15
- Through Five Corners intersection, finish at 34 Park. St.