Proposed budget passes after minor pushback

There were a few attempts to reduce how much the fiscal year 2021 (FY21) budget for the Town of Essex would increase by compared to that of the current cycle--including an amendment to an amendment--but the majority of voters ultimately voiced their support for what was originally proposed by the selectboard.
During Town Meeting Day at Essex High School on March 2, residents approved an FY21 budget of $15,332,134--a 3.38 percent increase of the FY20 total.
Prior to that, there was discussion for over an hour about whether the budget should be increased from FY20--and, if so, by how much. A first amendment called for a $760,132 decrease to the proposal, but that motion was voted down by voice.
After a second amendment was put forth to keep the budget identical to FY20’s ($14,830,649), there was a motion to alter that proposal by a $200,000 increase--a measure which would have brought the budget to a total of $15,030,649. Both amendments were shot down by voice, but there was a request for a hard count to the original change’s vote. As soon as those in opposition stood up, it was clear that their vote would win; officials still made the count which came out to be 72 in favor of the motion and 212 against it.
Dustin Bruso soon-after called the question of Article 2--and a nearly-unanimous declaration then put the proposed budget to a vote without further discussion. A resounding amount of the voices heard were “yays” as the motion passed without the need for a head count.