The November 2020 General Election ballot has started to take shape after Vermonters had their voice heard in the August primaries, a lot doing so by mailing in their ballots while many still made their way to the polls on Tuesday.
Essex Clerk Susan McNamara-Hill said last week that there were only 566 absentee and early-vote ballots submitted in the 2018 primary election. This year, her office mailed out 6,042 and had counted 3,562 by the afternoon of Aug. 5.
Still, volunteers inside the two polling locations and candidates outside of them said they had seen more faces showing up to exercise their civic duty than had been anticipated. The polls looked a little different this year with plenty of personal protective equipment being used and the Essex High School site not having booths -- but instead using folding tables with clear dividers on top for friends and family who didn’t mind seeing one another’s votes sit on each side.
With two seats up for grabs in the Chittenden-8-1 District, a contested Democratic primary saw three candidates trying to make it to November. A healthy 40 percent of the votes went for incumbent Marybeth Redmond as she seeks re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives. The second spot on the November ballot was very-tightly contested with Tanya Vyhovsky edging Brian Shelden, the two challengers receiving 22 and 19 percent of voters’ support, respectively.
Redmond and Vyhovsky will face off against Republicans Maryse B. Dunbar and Thomas M. Nelson in the general election.
The Chittenden-8-2 District was in the same boat with three candidates going for two spots. Incumbent Lori Houghton took another step towards her third-straight term by garnering about 38 percent of the vote. Incoming challenger Karen Dolan will join her on the November ballot after Dolan received 29 percent of the district’s votes while Patrick Murray took 16 percent.
Houghton and Dolan will now race against Republican Edmond J. Daudelin and Darrell Langworthy, who’s stated that he is running a write-in campaign, for the two seats in the House.
The Chittenden-8-3 District was not contested in the primary and will have three candidates going for the one seat: Republican incumbent Robert L. Bancroft, Democrat Alyssa Black, and Independent Andy Watts.
This story will be updated as more results are released, including those for the Chittenden State Senate Democratic race.