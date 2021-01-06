CNN tweet capture
Mike Nosek

Donald Trump supporters flocked to Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning to protest and prevent Congress from counting electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election.

Eventually, some of those supporters were able to make their way inside the Capitol Building and took over the House Chamber while the National Guard was deployed and a curfew enacted for America's capital.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.