PHOTOS: A look inside schools heading into the academic year

The Essex Westford School District (EWSD) shared what it will look like inside a few of its buildings at the begging of the 2020-21 school year. While some areas of the schools might look just the same to students, others will be noticeably different due to safety measures implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Summit Street School
A sign outside of Summit Street School states that all EWSD facilities are closed to the public because of COVID-19.
A hallway at Summit Street School.
A look inside one of the Summit Street classrooms.
Shelves at Summit Street School stocked with caddies full of supplies.
Chromebooks are organized for students in shelving, ready to be used by Summit Street students.
The playground at Summit Street School doesn't look much different than it did before.
Essex Middle School
This sign at Essex Middle
A look inside a classroom at Essex Middle School.
Courtesy EWSD
Stickers like these will encourage students to only walk on one side of the hallway in order to maintain physical distancing.
Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout EWSD buildings.
Essex High School
Signs like these will be found at entrances of school buildings around the district.
Essex High's hallway shown with a blue stripe and moving arrows.
