top story

PHOTOS: A look inside schools heading into the academic year

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

The Essex Westford School District (EWSD) shared what it will look like inside a few of its buildings at the begging of the 2020-21 school year. While some areas of the schools might look just the same to students, others will be noticeably different due to safety measures implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Summit Street School

SSS Summit Sign.jpg

A sign outside of Summit Street School states that all EWSD facilities are closed to the public because of COVID-19.
SSS Hallway.JPG

A hallway at Summit Street School.
SSS Classroom 2.jpg

A look inside one of the Summit Street classrooms.
SSS Supplies.jpg

Shelves at Summit Street School stocked with caddies full of supplies.
SSS Chromebooks.jpg

Chromebooks are organized for students in shelving, ready to be used by Summit Street students.
SSS Summit Playground.jpg

The playground at Summit Street School doesn't look much different than it did before.

Essex Middle School

EMS Entrance.jpg

This sign at Essex Middle 
Classroom 3.jpg

A look inside a classroom at Essex Middle School.
Floor Stickers.jpg

Stickers like these will encourage students to only walk on one side of the hallway in order to maintain physical distancing.
Hand Sanitizer.jpg

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout EWSD buildings.

 Essex High School

EHS Front Entrance.jpg

Signs like these will be found at entrances of school buildings around the district.
EHS Lockers.jpg
Floor Stickers.jpg

Stickers like these will encourage students to only walk on one side of the hallway in order to maintain physical distancing.
EHS Hand Sanitizer.jpg
EHS Hallway 2.jpg

Essex High's hallway shown with a blue stripe and moving arrows.
EHS Lockers 2.jpg

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout all EWSD buildings.

