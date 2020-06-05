Sex: Spayed Female
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: ~6 years old
Reason Here: Previous housing wouldn't allow
Arrival Date: 3/10/2020
Meet Whiskahs!
A quintessential cat with a capital "C", Whiskahs is all about living her best life on her terms. Friendly and loving when she's in the mood, but independent and aloof when she wants space, this chonky lady won't leave you guessing on how she feels! Whiskahs has made progress on her weight loss goals and would love some more help getting to a healthy size. If you're a true "cat person" who can give Whiskahs the time and patience she needs, schedule a virtual meeting with her today!
Whiskahs and...
Cats: Has lived with a cat in her previous home and might do well with another if a slow and proper introduction is done.
Dogs: Has lived with dogs in her previous home and might do well with another if a slow and proper introduction is done.