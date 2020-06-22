Meet Riley, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
She's a smart, sensitive girl on the lookout for a home where she can relax and get comfortable. Not one to enjoy lots of hustle and bustle, Riley may prefer a quiet home where she can spend time with the people she loves, but she'd also enjoy getting out and joining you for some adventures. She's an inquisitive dog who likes exploring outside, checking out new sights and smells, then snuggling up for a nice nap.
Riley has a mixed history with other dogs, co-existing well with some generally preferring not to engage in lots of play. She can be sensitive to loud noises and activity going on around her, and may be more comfortable with older children and adults. But if you're looking for a dog who's eager to learn and who enjoys the simple things in life, Riley would be the one for you.
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 4 years old
Reason Here: Riley was brought to HSCC due to behavioral concerns in her previous home.
Arrival Date: 6/5/2020
Size/Weight: 56 lbs.
Riley and....
Dogs: She has no known experience living with other dogs.
Cats: She has no known experience living with cats.
Children: She may be most successful in a home without young children.
The HSCC facility remains closed to the public at this time. If you’re interested in learning more about Riley, please visit hsccvt.org/Dogs to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.