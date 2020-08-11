Meet Jethro, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
This happy-go-lucky guy likes to be right where the action is! He's happiest racing around the play yard with his doggy friends, splashing around in a pool, or going for a nice long walk. With his outgoing personality and energy, Jethro would be a great adventure buddy. He has been in several off-leash playgroups here at HSCC and may do well with another high-energy pup at home or out on the trail. Life won't be dull with Jethro around!
Sex: Neutered male
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 1 year old
Reason Here: He was not a good fit for his previous home.
Arrival Date: 7/24/20
Size/Weight: 42 lbs.
Jethro and....
Dogs: He has no known experience living with other dogs but has done well with others here at HSCC.
Cats: He has no known experience with cats.
Children: He has no known experience living with children.
If you’re interested in learning more about Jethro, please visit hsccvt.org/dogs to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.