Meet Emily, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
You know that friend who you can always count on for giving you the honest truth? Well, Emily is the cat version of that! Unafraid to tell you exactly how she feels, Emily is looking for an adopter who can understand and appreciate her to-the-point purrrsonality. Emily and her fabulous floof prefer to be admired from afar and she's not a fan of mingling with other felines. However, if you make it on to Emily's short list, you have definitely made a friend for life! If you need an Emily in your life, schedule an appointment to meet this unique lady today!
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: Domestic longhair
Age: ~6 years old
Reason Here: She didn't do well with the other cats in the home
Arrival Date: 7/8/2020
Emily and...
Cats: No thank you! Emily lived with cats in her previous home and didn't do well
Dogs: She lived with dogs in her previous home and may do well with another
Children: Emily will likely do best in a home with older children who can respect her space
If you’re interested in learning more about Emily, please visit hsccvt.org/cats to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.