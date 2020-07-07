Charger main

Charger is the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.

He's an extra large, extra goofy guy on the lookout for a new home! We don't know a lot about Charger's past, but since arriving at HSCC he has charmed us all with his handsome face and easy-going personality. He loves getting outside for walks or playtime with his human or canine friends, and could be a great hiking buddy. If you have room in your heart and home for a super-sized pup like Charger, he would love to meet you!

Sex: Male

Breed: American Shelter Dog

Age: ~ 3 years old

Reason Here: He was brought to HSCC after his owner passed away.

Arrival Date: 6/24/2020

Size/Weight: 104 lbs.

Special Considerations: Charger is available for foster-to-adopt for Vermont residents only.

Charger and...

Dogs: He has no known experience living with other dogs.

Cats: He has no known experience with cats.

Children: He has no known experience with children.

If you’re interested in learning more about Charger, please visit hsccvt.org/Dogs to schedule a virtual meeting with an adoption counselor.

