Rob and Alyssa Black endured one the greatest losses that can behalf a family. Their son, Andrew, took his own life in December 2018.
The family chose to use that loss to try and prevent other families from experiencing the kind of grief.
In Andrew’s obituary, Rob and Alyssa asked people to lobby legislators for a longer waiting period between the purchase and possession of a firearm in lieu of flowers. That was the start of the Blacks' campaign for a waiting period for gun purchases.
The Blacks told their story publicly, including to the Reporter, gaining public support and attention from state officials.
Vermont's General Assembly passed a bill mandating a 24-hour waiting period for the purchase of a gun. Governor Phil Scott vetoed it.
Andrew died just hours after purchasing a gun. Earlier that day, the 23-year-old had learned that he was approved for an apartment closer to work. That work was something he was passionate about: brewing.
“Everything was falling in place,” Rob Black told the Reporter.
However, Rob and Alyssa would later learn Andrew had made his decision to take his life the night before.
The following morning, Andrew walked into a gun store and left less than 30 minutes later with a firearm after passing a background check. He would take his life before nightfall. Rob and Alyssa believe that if the process wasn’t as quick and easy as it is in Vermont, Andrew might have had more time to think about what he ultimately chose to do--and possibly would have changed his mind.
“It was a kid that was having a bad day. That’s all it was,” Rob said.
Evidence supports their position. People contemplating suicide who are unable to immediately act on those thoughts often change their minds. States with waiting periods for gun purchases, such as New York, typically have lower suicide rates.