With help from the Restart Vermont Regional Marketing & Stimulus Grant Program, Essex will be buzzing this weekend as residents can support local businesses while enjoying live entertainment.
Out & About is slated for Oct. 17-18 and features shops, restaurants, artists, and musicians at locations throughout the Village of Essex Junction and the rest of the Town of Essex. As a way to promote and encourage residents to get involved with the event, Essex households can receive two vouchers, totaling $15, to be used at participating locations.
Vouchers will be available from Tuesday, Oct. 13 until Friday, Oct. 16 and can be picked up from the Essex Rec office at 75 Maple Street, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., while the limited supply lasts. Arrangements can also be made for picking up vouchers outside of those hours by calling (802) 878-1376 or emailing recreation@ejrp.org. Proof of Essex residency, such as a utility bill or driver’s license, is required to obtain the vouchers.
Entertainment Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 17
|Time
|Act
|Location
|11am-1pm
|The Brevity Thing
|The Nest
|11am-1pm
|Ivamae
|Uncommon Grounds
|1-3pm
|The Lloyd Tyler Band
|Firebird Cafe
|1-3pm
|Franky James Project
|Mimmo's/Cody's/Joyce's -- Carmichael St.
|3-5pm
|Sabouyouma
|On Tap
|3-5pm
|Milton Busker & The Grim Work
|Beer Garden -- Black Flannel
|4-6pm
|David Hardin & Kirby
|Heart n Soul/MARK BBQ
|5-7pm
|Chazzy Lake
|Railroad & Main
|5-7pm
|Sputoola
|The Yard at The Essex Experience
Sunday, Oct. 18
|Time
|Act
|Location
|11am-1pm
|Henry Wu
|Railroad & Main
|11am-1pm
|Linda Bassick
|Mimmo's/Cody's/Joyce's -- Carmichael St.
|1-3pm
|Milton Busker & The Grim Work
|Firebird Cafe
|1-3pm
|Ukelele Clair
|Turner Toys Green Space
|3-5pm
|Hokum Brothers
|McGuillicuddy's
|5-7pm
|Lowell Thompson
|Mimmo's/Cody's/Joyce's -- Carmichael St.
|5-7pm
|Unruly Allies
|Firebird Cafe
|5-7pm
|Shades of Blue
|The Yard at The Essex Experience
|5-8pm
|The Duel
|On Tap
Participating Businesses (as of Oct. 12)
- ArtHound Gallery
- Big Guys Entertainment
- Black Flannel Brewing Company
- Cafe Mediterano
- El Gato Cantina
- ELEV802 Performance + Custom Ice
- Firebird Cafe
- Five Corner Variety
- Fleet Feet
- HammerFit Athletic Club
- Heart n Soul
- Jules on the Green
- Junction at The Essex Resort
- Kamalika-K | Yoga Wellness for You!
- Karen's Kloset
- MARK BBQ
- McGuillicuddy's
- Mimmo's Pizzeria & Restaurant
- Nest
- On Tap Bar and Grill
- Phoenix Books
- Railroad & Main
- Ray's Seafood
- Rocky's NY Pizza and Ice Cream
- Shannon's Fine Jewelry
- The Dog and Cat
- The Essex Resort & Spa
- The Essex Spa
- The Mad Taco
- The Tavern
- Turner Toys & Hobbies
- Uncommon Coffee
- Vermont Chalky Paint
- West Meadow Farm Bakery
- Wicked Wings
