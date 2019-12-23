Whether there should be one Essex or a town and village is once again a topic of heated debate as the town selectboard and village trustees move forward with plans to hold a vote on creating a single municipal government in November 2020.
The two boards have been taking a look at the tax implications, including the potential savings from operating just one municipality. Essex has already taken steps to increase cooperation. For example, the same manager leads both the town and village.
Under the current structure, village property owners pay property taxes to both the village and the town. Reducing that burden will mean increasing the taxes on town residents who reside outside the village, which is where much of the resistance to unification comes from.
Leaders in the town and village have been determined to engage the public, creating a website (greateressex2020.org), conducting a public survey, and publishing a weekly column in the Reporter, which will resume after a holiday hiatus.
Those efforts have already created a lively debate, with merger opponents routinely submitting letters to the Reporter’s editorial page. They’ve also taken their own steps to alter the governance of Essex, filing a petition to change the structure of the town selectboard for inclusion on the 2020 Town Meeting Day ballot. Their proposal would create two districts for representation within the town — the village and the area outside the village — each with three representatives on the board.
The petition is a response to the current makeup of the board, which has three village representatives.