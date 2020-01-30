One CU raises, donates $18K to Make-A-Wish

A credit union, with a branch located in Essex, recently made an extremely-generous donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
One Credit Union (One CU) raised a total of $18,000 throughout 2019 and passed it along to the kids-focused organization on Jan. 25. $16,000 of that went to Make-A-Wish Vermont with the other $2,000 going to the New Hampshire chapter.
“Thank you all so much for this incredible donation,” said Jamie Hathaway, chief executive officer of Make-A-Wish Vermont. “This amount of money goes a long way in bringing hope and joy to the kids with critical illness in our communities.”
One CU is headquartered in Springfield, Vt. and has five additional Vermont branches--one being in Essex--with two more in New Hampshire. They all worked together on a year-long effort to raise the money at community events which ranged from bake sales to giveaways. Another source of the money came from One CU employees who opted to have payroll deductions go directly to the cause.
After the total from those efforts came to $9,000, the financial institution matched the amount dollar-for-dollar to double the size of the donation going to Make-A-Wish.
“When our members give, we give–proudly!” added Brett Smith, CEO of One Credit Union. “We could not be prouder of the generosity of our team and our members. Together, we are making a difference. Together, we are one!”
Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions with wishes often being the turning point in a child’s recovery. Since 1989, Make-A-Wish Vermont has granted over 830 wishes. On average, Make-A-Wish New Hampshire grants a wish every four days.