Meet Nutmeg, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
Don't let that serious face fool you - Nutmeg is the goofiest, bounciest girl around! She recently had surgery to amputate a severely broken leg, but that's not stopping her from loving life. She's eager to get out and see the world! After a little more recovery time, she'll likely be ready to get out for plenty of walks and playtime. Nutmeg loves snacks, chew toys, belly rubs, and greeting most people like new best friends. We don't know a lot about her past but we're sure this fun-loving lady will bring lots of joy to your life!
Nothing dampens Nutmeg's spirits, so if you're looking for a canine companion who will always give you something to smile about, make an appointment to meet her at hsccvt.org/Dogs!
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 3 years old
Reason Here: She was transferred to HSCC from BEVS when her owner could not care for her medical needs.
Arrival Date: 9/28/2020
Size/Weight: 76 lbs.
Special Considerations: Nutmeg is a tripod!
Nutmeg and....
Dogs: She has no known experience living with other dogs.
Cats: She has no known experience with cats.
Children: She has no known experience with children.
