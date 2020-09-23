ESSEX -- Essex Police has reported that a town resident was arrested Tuesday night on drug-related charges.
Matthew Balas, 35, of Essex, was issued a flash citation to appear before Vermont Superior Court-Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Depressant, Stimulant, or Narcotic Drug, and Possession and Dispensing Methamphetamine.
The Essex Police Department (EPD) says that it responded to a residence at Autumn Pond Way around 9 p.m. on Sept. 22 for a noise disturbance. Officers were allowed to enter the dwelling, at which point they observed the presence of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia.
The investigation led to EPD seeking and obtaining a search warrant, and an execution of the warrant resulted in officers finding and seizing a total of 29.6 grams of methamphetamine, five grams of cocaine, 16 hydromorphone pills, and $2,939 of cash.
Essex Police identified Balas as being the offender of possessing the narcotics and large sum of currency.
The initial citation has Balas set to appear in court on Dec. 31.