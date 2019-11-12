Essex High School has been identified as having one of the top high school STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programs in the United States according to a Newsweek ranking that was released last week. EHS is the only school in Vermont to be ranked in the top 500 overall and comes in at #50 on the national list. The rankings include both public and private schools.
EHS was the ninth-highest ranked school in New England (#4 among public schools in New England), and #34 among all public schools in the nation.
Newsweek partnered with STEM.org to rank America’s Best STEM High Schools. As part of National STEM Day (November 8), Newsweek is releasing its ranking of the top 5,000 in the country, and the top 500 STEM high schools will also be listed in the upcoming issue of Newsweek magazine.
“It is an honor to be able to help our students turn their STEM dreams into reality,” said Lea Ann Smith, STEM Academy Leader. “Our program relies heavily on community partnerships to help our students explore and we are grateful to the many generous professionals in our community who provide opportunities for our STEM Academy students.”
The EHS STEM Academy is designed to support students interested in building a strong foundation in the STEM content areas and to provide students with the opportunity to explore connections across different disciplines through additional experiences such as lectures, field trips, internships, and projects.
Students who complete all of the components of the STEM Academy receive the STEM Academy endorsement on their diploma to indicate that they went above and beyond in the areas of scientific exploration and creativity. The STEM Academy also works with the EHS Career Center to teach pre-employment skills prior to sending students out into the community.
While EHS has always had a strong math and science curriculum, the strength of both programs has increased in recent years with the addition of the STEM Academy.
“Our STEM Academy continues to grow and improve,” said EHS Principal Rob Reardon. “This pathway offers outstanding learning opportunities for our students that are, in my opinion, second to none.”
This program was originally created in conjunction with an advisory board consisting of representatives from institutions including UVM, GlobalFoundries, and Champlain College.