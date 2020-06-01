29 law enforcement officers from across the state recently completed one of the most distinctive basic training programs in history--one of those officers being the newest member of the Essex Police Department (EPD).
Adam Werth was part of the Vermont Police Academy’s (VPA) 109th basic recruit class which graduated last Wednesday.
“Graduating from the police academy is certainly one of my greatest achievements,” said Werth. “Given the circumstances, it is extremely admirable that the staff of the VPA was able to coordinate with the state and other agencies to provide the same high level of training that is to be expected. The training staff’s dedication to the police profession and the academy is second to none. Being away from my family for two weeks of quarantine and then 24 days straight at the academy was absolutely the hardest part of my training. Luckily, I have a very supportive partner who was able to work from home, as well as take care of our son; I think she may have had it worse than I did.”
EPD shared an excerpt of an email Werth received from Chief Rick Garey following the graduation ceremony.
“I am writing today to congratulate you on the graduation from the Vermont Police Academy,” it read. “I am very sorry that we could not be there today to celebrate with you but I assure you we were there in spirit and very proud of your accomplishment. This class was clearly the most unique situation that has ever occurred for the VPA and we are very proud that you hung in there to get this done. This is a testament to your character and dedication.”
Werth now heads from the Pittsford facility to Essex to complete his post-basic training and then field training.
“I am very excited to start my career with the Essex Police Department,” he said. “Everyone I have met so far has been extremely personable and knowledgeable. My supervisors from Essex PD would check in with me regularly during my time at the academy, asking me how I was doing and if I needed anything. It was nice to know that I had their support.”
The 109th class consisted of law enforcement offers from 13 departments throughout the state--including local police, sheriff’s, and state police departments.