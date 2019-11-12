Seventy-eight employees are expected to lose their jobs come January as a result of the recent purchase of a GlobalFoundries subsidiary by a global semiconductor company, according to a “warn notice” letter to the state.
Per that “warn notice,” which companies are required to send to the Dept. of Labor 45-days ahead of any planned layoffs of more than 50 people, cut positions run from the executive level to staff engineers.
Those layoffs are effective come January.
Earlier this year, the Silicon Valley-based semiconductor company Marvell Technology Group announced it would purchase Avera Semiconductor, a subsidiary of GlobalFoundries with operations in Vermont.
According to Seven Days, which broke the news of Marvell’s planned layoffs late last week, Marvell had finalized its purchase of Avera Semiconductor last week. News of the expected layoffs broke soon after.
According to a statement from Marvell, the layoffs in Essex Junction were for positions deemed “redundant” following the sale.
“In joining the two companies, a number of functions between the Marvell and Avera teams were identified as redundant and have resulted in the elimination of a small percentage of positions worldwide,” Marvell’s statement read.
According to a press release from Marvell issued last week Tuesday, the company finalized its purchase of Avera for around $600 million.
Avera Semiconductor was, until its purchase by Marvell, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlobalFoundries with 800 employees, specializing in the production of small, specialized semiconductors.
GlobalFoundries still maintains a staff of about 2,300 at its Essex Junction plant, purchased from IBM four years ago.
The layoffs at Avera’s Essex Junction facility are only the latest in a series of reported layoffs in Vermont’s technology sector. According to VTDigger.org, Burlington-based tech companies Social Sentinel and dealer.com also saw job losses in the last few weeks.
An agreement with Green Mountain Power has guaranteed below-market power rates for GlobalFoundries’ Essex Junction facility until September 2022.
Marvell Technology Group is an international semiconductor company based in California with a corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Marvell, which employs more than 6,000 worldwide, produces components for automobiles, fifth-generation mobile technology and Google’s Chromecast, among other products.