Myers to finish tenure in Montpelier

Vermont State Representative Linda Myers has announced that she will not be running for reelection to the House this year.
Myers has been representing the Chittenden-8-1 District since September 2001 when she was appointed to fill the seat of her late husband, Representative Martin Myers, who died in office. She then ran for, and won, eight consecutive two-year terms to become the longest-serving representative from Essex.
“By the end of my current term, I will have served in the Legislature for 19 years,” Myers said in a recently-sent press release. “Add my 13 years of service on the Essex Selectboard that were concurrent with my job in the Legislature, including four of those years as chair, and I feel I have given a significant part of my life in service to my community. It is time for me to step down and give the opportunity to others to service Essex in Montpelier.
“While I am not specifically in favor of legislated term limits,” Myers noted, “I do believe that at some point a legislator should personally decide when to step down, and this is my time.”
During her time in Montpelier, Myers spent 13 year on the Corrections and Institutions Committee--eight of those being as the vice chair. She also served two years on the Commerce and Economic Development Committee and is currently helping write the state budget as a member of the Appropriations Committee. Myers is on the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules and the Judicial Nominating Board. Additionally, she has served on the Legislative Corrections Oversight Committee and is a former chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus.
“I have really enjoyed my years in the Legislature,” Myers added, “working for Vermont and the people of my district. I have met so many wonderful citizens of Essex who have taken the time to call me or meet me in town or in Montpelier. I want to thank all of the Essex residents who have supported me and have voted for me over the years. It has been my pleasure to serve.”