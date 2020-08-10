ESSEX -- The Essex Police Department (EPD) says a 32-year-old man became combative while being transported to the hospital in the early hours of Aug. 9 and caused injury to two of its officers.
Theodore Bowen, a guest at the Baymont Inn on Susie Wilson Road, was ultimately charged with two counts of Assault on a Police Officer, Unlawful Mischief, and Disorderly Conduct.
Around 4:12 a.m. Sunday morning, police were dispatched to the hotel for a report of multiple 911 hang ups. Upon arrival, officers found Bowen and say he was acting in a very erratic manner and suffering from mental delusions, and his physical appearance made police believe he was under the influence of drugs.
EPD reports that multiple attempts to de-escalate Bowen were unsuccessful. Upon trying to take him into protective custody, Bowen is said to have become actively resistant. He was finally placed in a cruiser to be transported to UVM Medical Center (UVMMC) for a medical evaluation, but Bowen then reportedly kicked out a window of the vehicle while it was enroute.
Essex Rescue and Saint Michael’s Rescue responded to provide medical assistance, and officers from the Winooski Police Department, Williston Police Department, and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department all assisted on the scene as well.
EPD says that two of its officers were injured by Bowen during the incident; they were treated at the hospital and later released.
Bowen was evaluated at UVMMC and then issued a citation to appear in superior court to answer to the list of charges.