Mold found in Essex firehouse

While making way for a new air tank refilling station, members of the Town of Essex Fire Department (EFD) discovered mold on the wall of the firehouse in mid-March.
Further investigation throughout the building by Clay Point Associates revealed significant growth in the garage area, and the town is now working on having it removed.
Deputy Manager Greg Duggan said in a memo sent to town staff and the Essex Selectboard that Clay Point was under the belief that the mold had been growing for a long period of time, possibly years, and that it “does not pose an immediate health hazard.”
However, Duggan said during Monday’s selectboard meeting that, after speaking with Chief Charles Cole earlier in the day, they “are less certain of that.”
“We do have concerns about health,” Duggan added. “We’re not sure to what extent, but we do want to take care of the mold as soon as possible.
Duggan and Unified Manager Evan Teich said that it’s unlikely that PACIF, the town’s insurance provider, will cover the cost of the mold removal. Duggan said staff is still awaiting cost estimates for the remediation process.
Teich noted that one of the biggest issues facing them is the abundance of equipment being stored in the building--parts of which now being over 50 years old.
“[It’s] going to need to be moved, at least temporarily, to remediate some of the walls and some of the fixtures,” said Teich. “And then, once deemed appropriate, be brought back in while the station is operational, or they’re operating from parts of it. So we are trying to figure out the best way to start addressing that. It’s early days upon this project.”
Duggan’s memo said that all trainings have been suspended due to the mold--as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. It also mentioned that Clay Point has recommended keeping the bay doors open as much as possible moving forward.