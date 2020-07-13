In the month of July, the Reporter will be featuring candidates for the contested primary races for seats in the Vermont House of Representatives. The candidates were asked to provide an introductory statement about themselves, and then they were asked the same five questions; all responses were collected before any were published.
All introductions and answers are authored by the candidates themselves and are only edited to comply with Associated Press style formatting along with minor spelling and grammar corrections. Candidates were asked to keep their responses within specific word limits.
Tanya Vyhovsky is one of three Democrats running for the two seats in the Chittenden-8-1 district.
I graduated from Essex High School in 2003, earned a Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Vermont.
After tropical storm Irene in 2011, I worked with state government to develop a novel statewide service (Vermont Support Line) to provide mental health support. From its creation in 2012 through 2015, the Vermont Support line saved the state millions of dollars and provided nearly 10,000 individual instances of support to struggling Vermonters.
In 2017, after graduate school, I became a social worker, primarily serving youth and young adults in Essex. Over the last decade, while working in human services, I have channeled my political activism into several causes: including the “Health Care is a Human Right” campaign, “Fight for 15,” paid family medical leave, migrant and racial justice, among others.
I’m running to be a state representative for Essex because I’m eager to put my experience as an activist, social worker, and policy advocate to use for our community. If elected, I will work tirelessly to bring all voices to the table and will make sure that all constituents are represented.
I live with my spouse, Jefferson, and our Samoyed, Laika.
What inspired you to run for the House or to seek re-election? What was your primary motivation to represent your district in Montpelier?
With my background as a young person struggling to get by in Vermont and my work as a social worker, I see every day that many are failed by the systems that should support them. We know that young people are leaving Vermont, that families are struggling to thrive, and I felt that only working 1:1 to solve systemic problems was both irresponsible and ineffective. With my policy understanding, experience building transformative systems with state government, and my skills as a social worker and activist, we can bring together a diverse coalition of voices to build transformative solutions.
When I look to Montpelier, I do not see myself, my spouse, or my clients represented. I know it is imperative we hear from those most impacted in order to solve the complex problems in our state. With all of our voices at the table, we will transform this state into one where we all can thrive, where all of our voices are heard, and where we have a just and sustainable future.
What do you see as top priorities for the General Assembly in the next session?
The legislature must prioritize recovery from and coping with the many impacts of COVID-19. We need to invest in revitalizing struggling small businesses and working to ensure that the people of Vermont can fully recover. We should take the opportunity created by this disaster to rebuild a just and sustainable Vermont where all can thrive.
Now is the time to transform our economy to focus on social, racial, economic, and environmental justice and to invest in our future. By investing in policies like livable wages, a just transition to sustainable energy, universal healthcare, and paid family medical leave we will lift Vermonters across the state out of this crisis, while setting the foundation to attract and retain young people to stay and raise families and contribute to a thriving local economy. By bringing voices to the table from backgrounds not typically seen in state government, we will create the kind of people-centered transformative solutions that have been needed for decades. I am always happy to hear about the issues important to you; please reach out anytime: tanya@tanyavforvt.com, 802-316-8329.
How do you believe the state should respond to revenue shortfalls in the General and Education Funds?
Working as a school clinician and counselor, I’ve seen firsthand the impacts of funding inequity daily. Schools and communities needing the most resources often have the least funding. Education funding should be unlinked from regressive property taxes and instead funded by a progressive income-based education tax where all pay their fair share. This would increase revenue by upwards of $79 million, closing the majority of the projected funding gap.
For the projected general fund shortfall, we need to create diversified funding approaches that are paid into equitably. Of the $1.25 billion allocated in federal COVID relief funds, we have retained about $250 million for future shortages. We are well poised to weather the economic fallout due to prior investments in reserve funds. These funds can get us through while we bolster revenues with longer-term solutions like a 20 percent divestment in reactive policing and investing in proactive, cost-saving community support that better meet the needs of communities. We should resist austerity budgeting and invest in the long-term success of our state through investments to build sustainability across sectors.
What do you see as being the most important issues facing Essex, and how would you use your seat to deal with those?
In the wake of COVID-19, the social and economic fallout will be incredible across Vermont. The state government needs to ground recovery from this unprecedented economic disaster in supporting just, sustainable, local economies. The response from the state needs to include immediate relief to individuals and small businesses struggling while simultaneously taking this opportunity to build the infrastructure for a thriving economy.
Unless there are direct investments made to the people who most need it, the fallout from this will be felt for decades to come. We know that when investments are made directly to people and communities, that stimulates the economy, because that money stays in the local economy. We do not need tax breaks for corporations or the wealthy; we need to invest in the people and our local economies.
What support, if any, do you plan to give to the Vermont State Colleges System?
The Vermont State College System is an integral part of the Vermont economy and a tool of economic opportunity for young Vermonters. This system serves primarily in-state students (over 80 percent), many of whom are first-generation college students looking to build a thriving future in our state. The Vermont Colleges are critical to attracting and retaining young people in our communities.
Currently, Vermont ranks 48th out of 50th in state funding to our colleges; this long-term underinvestment has resulted in the destabilization of this system. If we truly want to attract and retain young people, we need to allocate state funding to fully fund the Vermont State Colleges and work towards publicly funded education from pre-k to post-secondary. Investments in our young people will be a long-term investment in the economic future of Vermont.
