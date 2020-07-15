In the month of July, the Reporter will be featuring candidates for the contested primary races for seats in the Vermont House of Representatives. The candidates were asked to provide an introductory statement about themselves, and then they were asked the same five questions; all responses were collected before any were published.
All introductions and answers are authored by the candidates themselves and are only edited to comply with Associated Press style formatting along with minor spelling and grammar corrections. Candidates were asked to keep their responses within specific word limits.
Marybeth Redmond is one of three Democrats running for the two seats in the Chittenden-8-1 district.
I was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives in 2018 and serve on the Human Services and Joint Child Protection Oversight Committees. I help lead the Women’s Legislative Caucus, focusing on criminal justice reforms for incarcerated women. I was appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women in 2017.
I am a writer-journalist by background. My career has focused on using public communications to amplify the voices of women and girls, refugees and New Americans, while working with various nonprofit organizations including Vermont Works for Women and Vermont Story Lab.
I co-founded writing inside VT, a “writing-for-self-change” program for the state’s incarcerated women. A book of the women’s poetry and prose entitled, "Hear Me, See Me," was published in 2013.
I started my career as a TV reporter. I earned a master’s from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor’s from the University of Notre Dame. I live in Essex with my husband and 17-year-old son and was ordained an interfaith minister in 2019.
This year, I was named “Vermont Mother of the Year” by American Mothers, Inc.
What inspired you to run for the House or to seek re-election? What was your primary motivation to represent your district in Montpelier?
I was raised with the strong values of service to community and working for the common good. I had not contemplated ever running for political office, but after the 2016 election I felt called to step up in a new way. My first term in the Legislature has been one of the joys of my life, delving into the issues I care deeply about, using my journalistic skills to ask critical questions, and providing excellent constituent service during COVID-19 when Vermonters require responsive government.
I seek re-election for a second term because I believe that the residents of Essex deserve a strong advocate and communicator representing them. The Coronavirus pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of many systems serving Vermonters, including the social safety net which supports older citizens, people with disabilities, vulnerable children, and those living in poverty. I am deeply committed to the dignity and economic opportunity of every Vermonter and will fight hard for that value every single day.
What do you see as top priorities for the General Assembly in the next session?
Vermont is a regional outlier in that its climate pollution related to heating and transportation has gone up by 13 percent since the 1990s (unlike our neighbors). As a state, we need to be accountable to climate pollution reduction goals, invest in renewable energy sources and efficiency projects, and incentivize the electrification of our transportation system, which will create clean energy jobs and boost our local economy.
If we want to counter the state’s aging demographic and draw younger people to Vermont to live and work (and improve our tax base), then we will need to address several intersecting issues that are of high value to Gen X, Y and Z’ers: child care, access to broadband, paid family leave, and affordable housing. We must look at these issues together in a holistic framework. The pandemic has shown us that the ways in which we work can shift to include more telework, which requires highspeed Internet; that women, in particular, cannot contribute to the labor force unless there is affordable, high-quality child care readily available and they can take paid time off to care for new children; and that the greatest predictor of where a person will relocate to is the cost of housing and related property taxes. Additionally, younger generations have different priorities when it comes to housing stock, preferring simpler, smaller, more sustainable places to call home. We will need to tackle these issues together as one system in order to attract new generations of Vermonters to the Green Mountain State.
How do you believe the state should respond to revenue shortfalls in the General and Education Funds?
Unless the federal government comes through with additional financial relief for states, we will have a significant revenue shortfall on our hands next session (FY2022). Robust debate will be required about what to prioritize funding-wise, while guarding against a knee-jerk reaction to contract services. We may need to invest in the short-term in order to re-activate our local economies.
What do you see as being the most important issues facing Essex, and how would you use your seat to deal with those?
Community engagement in Essex continues to grow as new people relocate here and multi-generational families continue to call Essex home. That means it’s important for community members to be in regular conversation, to listen and learn together in discovering what we value and how we want to create community together in the 21st century. There are important conversations percolating in various places that require greater intentionality and participation on a community-wide scale, such as: how do we support our local businesses post-COVID; what does policing and a racially-just Essex look like (not just for People of Color, but) for all of us; and how shall the Village and TOV proceed in determining issues of representation and merger. I am an experienced communicator and see my role as encouraging and facilitating these deeper, aspirational conversations that weave together strong community ultimately.
What support, if any, do you plan to give to the Vermont State Colleges System?
We must maintain a strong and vibrant Vermont Colleges System to educate and train the next generation of engaged Vermont citizens and workers. The CARES Act monies from the federal government (to address COVID-19 impacts) will allow us another year of deep investment ($25 million) to keep the five campuses operating according to the status quo. But after the coming academic year, VSC will face significant financial shortfalls again due to the declining demographic of college-age students in Vermont and New England. The coming year is an opportunity to hear from stakeholders and to revision the system for 21st century learning, as well as the emerging occupations of the future; this will be no small task.
