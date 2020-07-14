In the month of July, the Reporter will be featuring candidates for the contested primary races for seats in the Vermont House of Representatives. The candidates were asked to provide an introductory statement about themselves, and then they were asked the same five questions; all responses were collected before any were published.
All introductions and answers are authored by the candidates themselves and are only edited to comply with Associated Press style formatting along with minor spelling and grammar corrections. Candidates were asked to keep their responses within specific word limits.
Brian Shelden is one of three Democrats running for the two seats in the Chittenden-8-1 district.
My name is Brian Shelden and I'm running for Vermont State Representative here in Essex.
IBM moved my parents to Vermont in the late 60s. We moved into Essex from Malletts Bay when I was six. I spent my whole childhood here -- graduating cum laude from EJHS in 1989. While there, we won nine state championships: in hockey, in cross country, and on the track.
My Essex education got me into Cornell. There, I studied computer science and ran Division I track. My love of programming gave me job opportunities all over the country. For years, I moved wherever the next consulting contract took me.
Recently, I got a offered a contract that I could do from anywhere. I took advantage of the opportunity to move home. Now that I'm back, I want to use my experience to help Essex. That's why I joined the Essex Economic Development Commission and the Saxon Hill Advisory Committee.
I want to take what I've learned as a techie, a small business owner, an endurance athlete, and a Vermonter, and put it to work for you in Montpelier.
I hope I can earn one of your two votes in the Aug. 11 Democratic Primary.
What inspired you to run for the House or to seek re-election? What was your primary motivation to represent your district in Montpelier?
I’m running because of my increasing frustration with the attacks on democracy in our country, including:
1. a president with only a loose understanding of the Constitution;
2. attacks on voting rights through closing of polling places and gerrymandering, all under the guise of protecting the ballot; and
3. the number of uncontested races, including those here in Essex.
Democracy only works if people step up. So I have.
I'm pleased that here in Essex, at least No. 3 has been addressed for 2020. All seats on the Essex ballot will be contested for 2020. Retaining and recruiting strong candidates for all four House Seats in the 8-1 and 8-2 districts was my goal as chair of the Essex Democrats.
What do you see as top priorities for the General Assembly in the next session?
The legislature's priorities should begin with Covid-19. We need more testing and contact tracing so we can open our economy safely.
Next, we need a Vermont that works for all. The best ways to make this happen are to:
• raise the minimum wage;
• recruit young families to Vermont (with the help of paid family leave);
• grow Chittenden County’s housing stock to increase affordability; and
• expand broadband so that everyone – not just Chittenden County – can work from home.
How do you believe the state should respond to revenue shortfalls in the General and Education Funds?
No one knows exactly what the financial impact of Covid-19 will be, other than that it will be severe.
Historically, governments that have invested in their economies during downturns have weathered crises better than those that have adopted austerity measures. We will need more information before making hard choices, and I look forward to working with our state’s financial experts.
In the meantime, we must be sure we protect those among us who are most vulnerable. That means those who are financially better positioned to help the economy recover should anticipate being asked to help.
What do you see as being the most important issues facing Essex, and how would you use your seat to deal with those?
The most important needs for Essex align with those of the state: we need to control the pandemic, and we need to find a way to open the economy safely.
I also want to work with the community to address the House Government Operations committee’s concerns with 3-3. Essex spoke clearly in asking for ward-based representation, and the committee gave us clear direction on how to address its concerns. Some of those concerns are straightforward, while others are more challenging. With communication, we can work together to figure out a model that works.
What support, if any, do you plan to give to the Vermont State Colleges System?
We need to send the VSC system more money than we have been. Let's set a modest goal of moving our higher education funding rank up from 49th out of the 50 states.
That said, safety needs to be our priority. My fiancé is a professor at Northwestern University, and she talks a lot about the struggles and extra costs involved in higher education during the crisis. Whether we open in person or remotely, it's going to be expensive.
There are no perfect answers. But we need to keep all VSC campuses open, whether in person or remote.
Learn more about Brian Shelden at shelden4vt.org.