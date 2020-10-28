ESSEX -- The first two of Essex Rotary’s 10 Service Above Self Essential Worker Superstars to be selected and recognized are Maureen Gillard and Darrell Langworthy.
Gillard is the director of school age childcare at Essex Junction Recreation and Parks and has been instrumental and relentless in the pursuit of providing childcare, summer camps, and supported learning spaces in Essex during a global pandemic. She started on the front lines back in March where she was responsible for creating safe spaces for essential childcare and summer camp for essential works.
Langworthy, the owner of MARK BBQ, has been serving delicious barbecue while seeing his Mark’s Heart Initiative provide thousands of free meals each week to people with food insecurity in the Essex community and beyond. Every Thursday, meals are provided to anyone in need. To sign up for a meal, visit: facebook.com/1919562661392198/posts/3997941116887665/.
“Thanks to both of these Essential Worker Heroes for making our community a great place to live and work!” said a statement from Essex Rotary.
Two Essential Worker Superstars will be selected each week from a pool of nominees, winners representing the medical field, education, food industry, service, and public safety. Nominations will be accepted through Nov. 13.
Each honoree will have their name displayed on a banner hung in front of the village offices at the Five Corners Intersection in addition to receiving $100 worth of gift cards to local businesses.
To submit a nominee, fill out the Rotary Nomination Form and send it to essexrotary.serviceaboveself@gmail.com.
Nominees must be an “essential worker” and either reside or work in Essex, Jericho, Westford, or Underhill. They should exemplify Rotary International’s motto of “Service above self” and must demonstrate exemplary humanitarian service, in any form at any level, with an emphasis on personal service and helping citizens in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
